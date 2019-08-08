Two late runs cost the Doubledays in their series opener against the Scrappers.
Auburn allowed two runs in the eighth inning in a 6-4 loss at Mahoning Valley Thursday.
The Doubledays coughed up two separate two-run leads after going ahead 2-0 in the first and 4-2 in the fourth. The Scrappers scored twice in the fifth to tie it and then took the lead in the eighth.
Jake Randa was Auburn's lone batter to record multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4 with a triple and a RBI. Jeremy Ydens chipped in offensively, going 1-for-4 with a two-run home run.
Starting pitcher Carlos Romero was charged with seven hits and four runs over 4 2/3 innings. He walked six batters and struck out one. Turner (0-1, 11.25 ERA) took the loss, allowing two runs over the final two innings.
Auburn (20-31) continues its series in Mahoning Valley Friday.