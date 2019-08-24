The Doubledays bounced back from a rough doubleheader on Friday to defeat West Virginia 6-2 Saturday at Falcon Park.
Auburn outhit the Black Bears 8-6.
The biggest strike came in the second inning when Jake Alu hit a grand slam to put the Doubledays ahead 4-0. West Virginia managed a run in the sixth, but Auburn scored twice more in the eighth when Ricardo Mendez and Adalberto Carrillo both came home on errors.
Starting pitcher Sterling Sharp was strong through three innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out a pair. Todd Peterson came in for the next five innings and held West Virginia to two hits and one run while striking out four.
Reliever Davis Moore allowed three runners to reach and one to score in the ninth inning with Auburn protecting the lead, but he forced a game-ending double play to secure the win.
Auburn (24-42) begins a three-game series against Mahoning Valley 1 p.m. Sunday at Falcon Park.