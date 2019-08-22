The Auburn Doubledays scored three times in the first inning and twice in the fourth en route to a 5-2 win over the West Virginia Black Bears Thursday in Auburn.
It was the first game of a six-game home stand for the Doubledays.
Auburn opened the scoring in the first on Adalberto Carrillo's RBI single. Eric Senior then singled and Jack Dunn grounded into a force out to bring in two more runs. After West Virginia scored its first run in the second, the Doubledays responded in the fourth on Landerson Pena's two-run home run.
Senior finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and walk. Eddy Yean (1-0, 1.80 ERA) earned the win, holding the Black Bears to four hits and two runs (one earned) over five innings. Jordan Bocko and Trey Turner both pitched two innings of scoreless relief.
Auburn (23-40) hosts West Virginia again at 5 p.m. Friday at Falcon Park.