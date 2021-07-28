Doubledays clinch playoff appearance in first season in PGCBL

Auburn's first venture into the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League is a playoff-bound success.

The Doubledays dispatched of the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs 8-3 Wednesday at Falcon Park. The win improves Auburn's record to 26-18, a .591 winning percentage.

Auburn and Mohawk Valley are meeting in a two-game series to end the PGCBL's regular season, which decides which of the two teams will claim the final playoff position afforded to the Central Division. Utica, by virtue of a 20-3 win earlier on Wednesday, clinched the Central's other playoff spot.

Mohawk Valley (23-19) needed to win both games to overtake Auburn in the Central.

The Doubledays opened the scoring in the first inning when Griffin O'Ferrall, the PGCBL's batting leader, singled, stole a pair of bases and then scored on an error by the Diamond Dawgs' catcher. Mohawk Valley later tied the score in the second.

In the third, Auburn again took the lead on Brian Norsen's sacrifice fly. But again, in the fourth, Mohawk Valley answered with a run of its own.

There would be no matching of Auburn's fifth inning. The Doubledays plated five runs, with Matt Livingston and Norsen both dropping in run-scoring doubles, to take a 7-2 lead.

