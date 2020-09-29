Doubledays dropping general manager position at end of October

Due to unknown circumstances surrounding the future of Minor League Baseball and the New York-Penn League, the Auburn Doubledays will not retain their general manager.

Appearing on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" Tuesday, Auburn city manager Jeff Dygert revealed that Doubledays general manager David Lindberg will not remain with the club once his contract expires Oct. 31. Lindberg's turn as Doubledays general manager began in January, and he navigated the club through a canceled 2020 New York-Penn League season.

"We’ve kept the general manager on in order to keep in communication with the (Doubledays major league affiliate) Washington Nationals and the New York-Penn League, and try to take care of all the business-related things that have to happen, and to help us wind down a little bit," Dygert said. "We’ve had that discussion (with Lindberg) and his work with the Auburn Doubledays will end on Oct. 31, along with his contract."

Lindberg is the third person to hold the general title in the last calendar year. Adam Winslow resigned last November to end a three-year tenure, and was replaced by Bob Scarborough on an interim basis. Scarborough then gave way to Lindberg in January.