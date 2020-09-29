Doubledays dropping general manager position at end of October

Due to unknown circumstances surrounding the future of Minor League Baseball and the New York-Penn League, the Auburn Doubledays will not retain their general manager.
Appearing on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" Tuesday, Auburn city manager Jeff Dygert revealed that Doubledays general manager David Lindberg will not remain with the club once his contract expires Oct. 31. Lindberg's turn as Doubledays general manager began in January, and he navigated the club through a canceled 2020 New York-Penn League season.
"We’ve kept the general manager on in order to keep in communication with the (Doubledays major league affiliate) Washington Nationals and the New York-Penn League, and try to take care of all the business-related things that have to happen, and to help us wind down a little bit," Dygert said. "We’ve had that discussion (with Lindberg) and his work with the Auburn Doubledays will end on Oct. 31, along with his contract."
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball started the process of contracting minor league affiliates …
Lindberg is the third person to hold the general title in the last calendar year. Adam Winslow resigned last November to end a three-year tenure, and was replaced by Bob Scarborough on an interim basis. Scarborough then gave way to Lindberg in January.
The city of Auburn does not currently employ any other positions with the Doubledays, according to Dygert. The city manager will now serve as the organization's main contact.
In his appearance, Dygert also acknowledged "it's a possibility" that the Doubledays have already played their final game in Auburn. Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball are currently negotiating a new professional agreement, as the current deal is set to expire Wednesday. Reports from Baseball America and the New York Times surfaced last fall that MLB and MiLB could cut several low-level minor leagues, including the New York-Penn League.
Even if the Doubledays were to survive that, a new player development contract would be needed, as the current deal with the Nationals expires this year.
If professional baseball does not continue in Auburn, the city — the Doubledays are owned by Auburn Community Baseball, an LLC — could receive financial reimbursement from Major League Baseball.
"That's a big reason for us to stay in the game," Dygert said.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!