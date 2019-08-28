The Doubledays' bullpen couldn't preserve the lead in the ninth, but the offense came through in the 10th.
Auburn secured a 3-2 walk-off win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Tuesday at Falcon Park in the Doubledays' penultimate home game of the season.
After Auburn coughed up the game-tying run in the ninth, Jake Alu's RBI single brought home J.T. Arruda to secure the win in extra innings.
Both teams finished with five hits along with errorless defense.
Auburn opened the scoring in the fifth inning when Wilmer Perez doubled on a fly ball to center that scored Onix Vega. The Doubledays added insurance in the sixth when Jake Randa grounded out to the shortstop, allowing Ricardo Mendez to score for a 2-0 lead.
The Scrappers bounced back with their first run of the game in the seventh when Johnathan Rodriguez hit a solo home run off Rafael Gomez, cutting Auburn's lead to one.
With a full count and two outs in the ninth with Auburn ahead 2-1, Gomez allowed another home run, this time to Bryan Lavastida, that tied the score and forced extra innings.
Mahoning Valley started the 10th with a runner on second and Gomez issued consecutive walks to load the bases, but he recovered with a strikeout and pop out to keep the game tied.
With two runners on in the bottom of the 10th, Alu came through with a single on a line drive to center to win the game.
Auburn (26-43) heads to Williamsport Wednesday for a doubleheader. The Doubledays' final home game of the season is 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2 against Batavia.