Doubledays extend partnership with city of Auburn, Falcon Park through 2028

AUBURN — Collegiate summer baseball is sticking around in Auburn.

The Auburn Doubledays have extended their partnership with the city of Auburn through 2028, it was announced during a press conference at Falcon Park on Friday.

The initial agreement between the ball club, which participates in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, was set to expire following the 2023 season.

"(Doubledays owners Don Lewis and Bob Ohmann) did an outstanding job last year getting the team together," said Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert. "We saw good attendance, good sponsorship and had good feedback from the community. They wanted to be in a better position as a business ... and it made sense, so we took the plunge."

For the first time in many years, the Doubledays have long-term security in Auburn. Auburn's ties to minor league baseball, which date back to the 1950s, were severed in late 2020 when Major League Baseball folded the New York-Penn League.

Without a major league affiliate, Auburn began discussions with several potential development leagues and eventually landed on the Perfect Game league with owners Lewis and Ohmann stewarding the new version of the team.

"There's a lot of emotion around the city surrounding the team," Dygert said. "I was here when we went through some tough times with the team. The thought of losing a minor league baseball team was really impactful to people, just the concept of it. The Perfect Game league coming in showed the caliber of play is still pretty high and the experience is still the same in some respects. In some respects, I think people like it better because it's a lower cost and it's more accessible to more people."

Due to the success through the first year, both sides agreed it was a partnership worth extending. Lewis said he first approached city Superintendent of Public Works Mike Talbot "about two months ago" about continuing the relationship between the team and the city.

The extension was universally approved at Auburn's city council meeting on Thursday.

"It was important to us to get a lease extension, with the relationship we have with the city," Lewis said. "When we did it, it was very smooth, cut and dry. We really appreciate the city of Auburn."

The revised agreement will include a total of $107,500 payment to the city of Auburn from the ball club, with payments due semi-annually. In the final two years of the deal, the Doubledays will pay the city of Auburn $15,000 per year.

The initial three-year agreement would've paid the city of Auburn $35,500.

With the newfound security, Lewis hopes the Doubledays will continue to be a reliable option for sponsors and potential players. At Friday's press conference, Lewis said there is now a waiting list for advertising on Falcon Park's outfield wall, as well as a 23% increase in ticket sales.

The Doubledays are not Falcon Park's lone tenant, as Cayuga Community College and Auburn High also use the ballpark for various sporting events. However, the Doubledays' season — which begins in June — does not overlap with CCC or Auburn's seasons, as both primarily take place in the spring.

To signify Falcon Park's various tenants, the city of Auburn introduced a new mascot: a costumed falcon named "Casey," who will join current D'days mascot Abner at various community and sporting events, including the Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 30 and Doubledays opening night on June 3.

On the field, the Doubledays hope to build upon the success of Year 1, which the team finished with a 26-19 record and an appearance in the Perfect Game postseason semifinals.

Manager Ben Julian will return as the team's coach, as he agreed to a new two-year deal following the 2021 season.

According to Lewis, most of the 2022 roster has been filled out, with players from various colleges including Ithaca, Radford, Wake Forest and Virginia.

This year's team will also feature hometown pitcher Brendan Williams, a 2019 graduate of Auburn High, and a pair of players from Cayuga Community College, which was a requirement of the initial lease agreement.

Players will arrive the week of the first game and have several practices to become accustomed to the ballpark and their teammates. Then the two-month trek toward what ownership hopes is another winning season begins.

"We tell Ben that his job is to win, and he did a fabulous job last year," Lewis said. "There's no doubt in our mind, with the team that we've recruited this year, that we will make the playoffs and try to bring a championship to Auburn."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.