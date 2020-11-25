Doubledays holding merchandise clearance sale beginning Friday

Auburn Doubledays fans will have one final opportunity to purchase team souvenirs.

Beginning Friday, the Doubledays will be holding a merchandise sale at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center downtown that will continue as long as supplies last.

Items available include hats ($10 each or $25 for three), T-shirts ($10 each or $25 for three), game-used player jerseys ($20), bobbleheads ($5 each or $10 for three), Falcon Park stadium replicas ($5 each) and can koosies.

One additional item available is a bobblehead of mascot Abner Doubleday sporting a Auburn Jailbirds uniform. This bobble-head was going to be a promotional item for the 2020 New York-Penn League season that was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jailbirds nickname was going to be a one-game rename of the team.

Every purchase of $50 receives one free bobblehead or stadium replica.

The sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday. Either cash or check is an acceptable payment method, and all checks should be made payable to the city of Auburn. There will be no returns or exchanges offered.

COVID-19 rules apply, which means all patrons must wear a facial mask, social distance, and sign in upon arrival.