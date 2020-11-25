Doubledays holding merchandise clearance sale beginning Friday

Auburn Doubledays fans will have one final opportunity to purchase team souvenirs.
Beginning Friday, the Doubledays will be holding a merchandise sale at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center downtown that will continue as long as supplies last.
Items available include hats ($10 each or $25 for three), T-shirts ($10 each or $25 for three), game-used player jerseys ($20), bobbleheads ($5 each or $10 for three), Falcon Park stadium replicas ($5 each) and can koosies.
One additional item available is a bobblehead of mascot Abner Doubleday sporting a Auburn Jailbirds uniform. This bobble-head was going to be a promotional item for the 2020 New York-Penn League season that was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jailbirds nickname was going to be a one-game rename of the team.
Every purchase of $50 receives one free bobblehead or stadium replica.
The sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday. Either cash or check is an acceptable payment method, and all checks should be made payable to the city of Auburn. There will be no returns or exchanges offered.
COVID-19 rules apply, which means all patrons must wear a facial mask, social distance, and sign in upon arrival.
In its press release announcing the clearance sale, the city of Auburn provided no update on the status of the Auburn Doubledays' future or the New York-Penn League. The Doubledays, and all other minor league baseball teams, are currently waiting for Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball to announce a new Professional Baseball Agreement.
Several New York-Penn League organizations found out earlier this month that they would be without major league affiliates. The Staten Island Yankees, for example, are no longer partnered with the New York Yankees. The Brooklyn Cyclones, previous a short-season team with the New York Mets, will now be a full-season affiliate.
Auburn's player development contract with the Washington Nationals expired following the canceled 2020 season. There has been no announcement of an extension to that partnership, though the Nationals recently obtained an affiliation with the Rochester Red Wings to be their Triple-A partner.
City manager Jeff Dygert, who is also the main contact for Auburn Community Baseball, an LLC which owns the Doubledays, could not be immediately reached for an update on the team. Dygert told The Citizen earlier this month that the city of Auburn was hoping for a resolution with the Doubledays by the end of the calendar year.
