Doubledays looking for host families for upcoming season

The Auburn Doubledays are currently looking for host families for players for the upcoming season, their first as a member of Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
Dating back to its days as a member of the New York-Penn League, Auburn has a long history of providing host families for players entering their first season as professionals.
The upcoming season includes 64 games, with 32 at home, and the collegiate-age players will spend "a considerable amount of time" at the ballpark or on the road. However, because players do not receive a salary and will be traveling in from out of town, host families are required.
As a host family, it would be required to provide each player their own bedroom. If hosting more than one player, it's OK that they share a bedroom, but must be provided their own beds and have access to a bathroom, laundry, and refridgerator.
Rent is not required, though the Doubledays are asking that players not be charged more than $125 per month. Families that do not charge rent will receive one complimentary season ticket. Some players also may need help with transportation to and from home games.
"For many years host families in our community have played an essential role in keeping baseball alive in the city of Auburn. The Host Family Program has helped hundreds of young men adjust to life as a professional player. The Auburn Doubledays hope you will help us continue this long-standing tradition now as we are in a collegiate baseball league program and are in need of host families," the Doubledays said in a statement.
Interested parties can contact Don Lewis at 607-731-7024 or visit auburndoubledays.com to learn more.