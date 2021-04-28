Doubledays looking for host families for upcoming season

The Auburn Doubledays are currently looking for host families for players for the upcoming season, their first as a member of Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

Dating back to its days as a member of the New York-Penn League, Auburn has a long history of providing host families for players entering their first season as professionals.

The upcoming season includes 64 games, with 32 at home, and the collegiate-age players will spend "a considerable amount of time" at the ballpark or on the road. However, because players do not receive a salary and will be traveling in from out of town, host families are required.

As a host family, it would be required to provide each player their own bedroom. If hosting more than one player, it's OK that they share a bedroom, but must be provided their own beds and have access to a bathroom, laundry, and refridgerator.

Rent is not required, though the Doubledays are asking that players not be charged more than $125 per month. Families that do not charge rent will receive one complimentary season ticket. Some players also may need help with transportation to and from home games.