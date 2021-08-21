Doubledays owner classifies first season in PGCBL as rousing success

The Auburn Doubledays defied the odds in 2021.
A late addition to the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, a 15-team wood bat summer circuit with teams based solely in New York state, Auburn wasn't able to recruit players or promote its season like many of its contemporaries.
Embracing an underdog mentality, the Doubledays finished the regular season with a 26-19 record which earned them one of six spots in the PGCBL's postseason.
Auburn then upset Central Division winner Utica to clinch a berth in the semifinals, before bowing out to top-seeded Amsterdam on July 31 to end the season.
"I think some of the guys had a chip on their shoulder and that carried over and became our team persona," said manager Ben Julian in a phone interview on Friday. "We went out there and battled every day and didn't take any games off. I think that was ultimately the key to our success."
While the season didn't end in championship glory, D'days co-owner and vice president Don Lewis reflects on Auburn's initial entry to the PGCBL as a rousing success.
"It was successful on and off the field. With the players (Julian) put together on the field and the accomplishment they made to get to the semifinals was fantastic," Lewis said. "Off the field, we can't even describe how happy we are as far as our sponsors to the season ticket holders to our fans in general.
"It was a great first year and Auburn really opened their arms wide for us."
Capping almost a year-and-a-half of uncertainly regarding the city's baseball future following the folding of the New York-Penn League, Auburn came to terms in February on a rental agreement for Falcon Park. Lewis, along with co-owner and team president Bob Ohmann, assumed control of the Doubledays.
The agreement, which continues through 2023, pays the city of Auburn $35,000. Auburn also receives a cut of advertising and merchandise sales.
Through Year 1 of the agreement, Lewis called the team's relationship with the city of Auburn "fantastic."
"We couldn't be happier with the contract we have in place. We look forward to the next two years and hopefully many more," Lewis said.
Lewis admitted prior to the season that, because of the timing of joining the PGCBL, the Doubledays were behind the eight ball in terms of roster construction and season promotion.
More established franchises typically have their rosters finalized by late October and early November, while the Auburn was still adding players the week of the season opener in June. The Doubledays' eventual roster featured significantly more Division III players than much of the league, who heavily lean on Division I talents.
There was also the task of spreading word that the Doubledays were back in 2021 after the demise of the NY-PL, and informing the public of what level of baseball could be expected at Falcon Park.
Improvement in fan interaction is one of the primary objectives heading into the 2022 season.
"We got such a late start," Lewis said. "People will see more promotions next year, more giveaway items at games, more interaction with the community. Everything is already in place as far as player housing (for 2022). We're way ahead of where we were last year."
The Doubledays will also benefit from having an established coach under contract. Julian will return as manager for the next two seasons, the team announced last week, and will be able to spearhead this offseason's recruiting effort.
Prior to his tenure with the Doubledays, Julian managed the PGCBL's team in Adirondacks, as well as at Utica College. He called Auburn a "beautiful location" and a "baseball city."
"I definitely fell in love with Auburn right away and wanted to come back," Julian said in a phone interview on Friday. "I planted the seed (about returning) probably a little earlier than I would've normally. It was an easy conversation to have. Obviously when you win a little bit in your first year, that helps too."
While it's now the Doubledays' offseason, Julian's baseball-heavy schedule will continue for the next several months. He arrived back to his home in Florida on Sunday and is beginning preparations for his fall baseball program at St. Petersburg High School. Julian also offers private baseball lessons and coaches travel baseball.
Now the challenge for Julian is to stack success in Auburn. With more time, and word spreading about Falcon Park's prestige, there's hope of assembling another talented roster for 2022 within the next few months.
"I've been in organizations where the field and the set up is not as nice. It's a long season and that kinda stuff wears on you if you don't have a clubhouse or the clubhouse isn't nice. People don't want to be there," Julian said. "With Falcon Park, people want to be there every day. You saw it from other teams too, the awe on their face or jealousy of where we got to play every night. That'll help with recruiting to Auburn."
While Julian focuses on the players, Lewis is focused on business. His next few months will be spent operating a pair of Halloween Warehouse stores in Horseheads and Mansfield, but Lewis will also reach out to Doubledays fans and ad partners to ensure their satisfaction.
"We're getting promotions ready, contacting season ticket holders and our sponsors, and making sure everyone that supported the team is happy," Lewis said. "We want to make sure we're promoting the team a lot better. We've moved on from 2021 and are already on 2022. We couldn't be more excited to get the season going. It seems like it's far away, but it's really not."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.