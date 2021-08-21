Doubledays owner classifies first season in PGCBL as rousing success

"I definitely fell in love with Auburn right away and wanted to come back," Julian said in a phone interview on Friday. "I planted the seed (about returning) probably a little earlier than I would've normally. It was an easy conversation to have. Obviously when you win a little bit in your first year, that helps too."

While it's now the Doubledays' offseason, Julian's baseball-heavy schedule will continue for the next several months. He arrived back to his home in Florida on Sunday and is beginning preparations for his fall baseball program at St. Petersburg High School. Julian also offers private baseball lessons and coaches travel baseball.

Now the challenge for Julian is to stack success in Auburn. With more time, and word spreading about Falcon Park's prestige, there's hope of assembling another talented roster for 2022 within the next few months.

"I've been in organizations where the field and the set up is not as nice. It's a long season and that kinda stuff wears on you if you don't have a clubhouse or the clubhouse isn't nice. People don't want to be there," Julian said. "With Falcon Park, people want to be there every day. You saw it from other teams too, the awe on their face or jealousy of where we got to play every night. That'll help with recruiting to Auburn."