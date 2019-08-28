The Doubledays earned a doubleheader split Wednesday in Williamsport, falling to the Crosscutters 2-0 in Game 1 before bouncing back with a 3-1 win in Game 2.
The first game, a make-up from an Aug. 16 game that was supposed to be played in Auburn, saw the Crosscutters score both of their runs in the third inning against Doubledays starter Eddy Yean (1-1, 2.45 ERA).
Yean was otherwise solid, pitching all six of Auburn's defensive innings. He held Williamsport to four hits and two runs, with four strikeouts and one walk.
Onix Vega was the highlight on offense, finished 3-for-3. Jake Randa, JT Arruda and Jake Alu also picked up hits. Auburn did not record an extra-base hit.
The second game was decided late. Auburn opened the scoring with a run in the fifth when Anthony Peroni came home on a wild pitch, but Williamsport answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning on Corbin Williams' RBI triple.
The Doubledays took the lead for good in the sixth behind Alu's two-run single. Fausto Segura pitched two scoreless innings to end the game and earn the save.
Starter Gilberto Chu (3-2, 2.68 ERA) picked up the win, keeping the Crosscutters to two hits and one run across five innings. He struck out four and walked three. Randa and Peroni were both credited with multi-hit games.
Auburn (27-44) continues its series with the Crosscutters Friday in Williamsport.