Doubledays Weekly: Auburn gains brief hold of division lead

However, like the tragic figure from Greek myths, perhaps the Doubledays flew too close to the sun, because...

DOUBLEHEADER BLUES: Baseball has a funny way of quickly shifting a team's momentum, and the D'days learned that the hard way on Saturday in a twin bill at Geneva.

The Red Wings beat Auburn twice that day in two one-run games. Geneva took the first game 2-1 in walk-off fashion in the eighth inning. Then in Game 2, the Red Wings scored the first and only run of the game in the opening inning against D'days starter Mitsuki Shimonishi (Monterey Peninsula College) in a 1-0 victory.

Shimonishi, a Kobe, Japan native, took a tough-luck loss with one one earned run against in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits and issued no walks.

HELLO, OLD FRIEND: Sunday marked the first and only time that Auburn will face Batavia, two teams that remained through the end of the New-York Penn League.

This time, the Muckdogs got the better of their old short-season minor league rival. Batavia stormed out to a 10-0 lead after five innings, and while the Doubledays managed five runs of their own in the ninth alone, it was too little, too late in a 14-7 loss.