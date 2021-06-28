Doubledays Weekly: Auburn gains brief hold of division lead

A promising week ended with a thud for the Auburn Doubledays as they continue their first season in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
Beginning the week with a .500 record (6-6), the Doubledays strung together a pair of wins against the Watertown Rapids, but suffered three straight defeats to end the week.
Auburn's hiccup has landed the D'days in third place in the Central Division as the calendar turns to July.
Here are some notes from Auburn's last week of action:
THE STORY OF ICARUS: As a first-year member of the PGCBL that was unable to recruit players until months after most other teams had done so, a competitive season would be a major bonus for this season's Doubledays.
However, through three weeks, Auburn has shown it can compete and even contend for a division title.
The Doubledays briefly nabbed the Central Division lead over the Utica Blue Sox after beating Mohawk Valley on Wednesday before taking a pair over Watertown on Thursday and Friday.
Friday's 6-3 win over Watertown was a doozy. Auburn trailed 3-1 after 5 1/2 innings, but four runs in the sixth, led by run-scoring hits from Griffin O'Ferrall (Virginia), Matt Livingston (Siena) and Garrett Prosper (Slippery Rock), gave the D'days the lead. Auburn's relievers then held down the fort, as Adam Hoeschstetter (Colby College) and Brandon Matthews (Youngstown State) combined for four shutout innings.
However, like the tragic figure from Greek myths, perhaps the Doubledays flew too close to the sun, because...
DOUBLEHEADER BLUES: Baseball has a funny way of quickly shifting a team's momentum, and the D'days learned that the hard way on Saturday in a twin bill at Geneva.
The Red Wings beat Auburn twice that day in two one-run games. Geneva took the first game 2-1 in walk-off fashion in the eighth inning. Then in Game 2, the Red Wings scored the first and only run of the game in the opening inning against D'days starter Mitsuki Shimonishi (Monterey Peninsula College) in a 1-0 victory.
Shimonishi, a Kobe, Japan native, took a tough-luck loss with one one earned run against in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits and issued no walks.
HELLO, OLD FRIEND: Sunday marked the first and only time that Auburn will face Batavia, two teams that remained through the end of the New-York Penn League.
This time, the Muckdogs got the better of their old short-season minor league rival. Batavia stormed out to a 10-0 lead after five innings, and while the Doubledays managed five runs of their own in the ninth alone, it was too little, too late in a 14-7 loss.
