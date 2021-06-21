Doubledays Weekly: Auburn posts 4-2 week behind strong defense

As the peak of summer approaches, the Auburn Doubledays have found a groove.

The D'days went 4-2 in their six games last week, and that uptick has Auburn slotted second in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's Central Division with a 6-6 record through Sunday's action. Auburn now trails Utica by 1 1/2 games for the division lead.

Here are some notes from Auburn's games last week:

DELIGHTFUL DEFENSE

The easiest formula for winning ballgames is with pitching and defense, and the D'days excelled in those areas in their six games last week. Auburn averaged only 2.5 runs against for that stretch of games, a figure inflated by Friday's 8-7 victory over Newark.

The Doubledays had one shutout win — a 4-0 victory over Geneva on Sunday — and were involved in three other games which the defense allowed only one run.

Auburn's defense committed only four errors in those six games, compared to 11 by its opponents.

Auburn has been charged with only 11 errors this season, the lowest mark in the PGCBL.

SPEAKING OF ZEROES