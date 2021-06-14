 Skip to main content
Doubledays Weekly: First week in the books for PGCBL's new team
DOUBLEDAYS WEEKLY

Doubledays Weekly: First week in the books for PGCBL's new team

Ballpark7

Auburn shortstop Griffin O'Ferrall looks to turn two against the Geneva Red Wings at Falcon Park June 5. 

 Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen

Each time the Auburn Doubledays took the field during their first week in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, history was made.

First game? Check. First home opener? Check.

On Sunday, June 6, the Doubledays earned their first win. After three straight losses to start the season, Auburn finally got off the schnied with a 6-2 victory over Watertown at Falcon Park.

The win was highlighted by three runs in the third inning.

Griffin O'Ferrall led the offense with a 3-for-3 performance that included a pair of doubles.

Here are other Doubledays highlights to start the season:

HOT HITTER

O'Ferrall was not only crucial to Auburn's first win, he's been one of the hottest hitters in the PGCBL so far this season.

Committed to the University of Virginia, O'Ferrall has eight hits in 19 at-bats. His .421 average is currently seventh in the league. He's also been a menace on the basepaths -- O'Ferrall's six steals in five games is good for second in the PGCBL.

ROUND TRIP

The first home run on the Doubledays' season belongs to John Nowak, a Pelham native who is a junior at Bates College. Nowak hit the team's first homer, a solo shot, in the 12-4 win over Mohawk Valley on June 10.

ON DELAY

Like much of central New York, Auburn was victimized by a thunderstorm that tore through the area on Tuesday, June 8. The game forced a cancellation of the Doubledays' home meeting against Watertown.

SPEAKING OF...

Auburn and Watertown have become familiar with each other already in the young PGCBL season. The two teams opened the season against each other Thursday, June 3 with the Rapids coming away with a 13-1 win.

Then came the aforementioned first win for the Doubledays last Sunday. Watertown regained an edge in the season series on Saturday with a 5-4 victory.

The Doubledays' 50-game schedule includes 15 tilts against Watertown. For those interested in rivalries, Auburn could have its first. The teams will be spared each other's presence for a little while, however, as they don't meet again until June 24 at Watertown.

HOMESTAND

The 2-4 Doubledays will have a chance to improve their standing in the PGCBL's Central Division this week. Five of Auburn's six games this week, including Monday's game vs. Utica, will be played at Falcon Park.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

STAT LEADERS

Batting

AVG: Griffin O'Ferrall - .421

HR: John Nowak - 1

RBI: Erik Chartnetski , Logan Matson, Marcus Maristela- 3

Pitching

W: Dan Johnson, Ryan O'Connell - 1

SO: Matt Brosky - 7

ERA: Matt Brosky - 0.00

Doubledays Weekly will appear each Tuesday in The Citizen through the duration of the PGCBL season

Sports Reporter

Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015.

