Doubledays Weekly: First week in the books for PGCBL's new team

Each time the Auburn Doubledays took the field during their first week in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, history was made.

First game? Check. First home opener? Check.

On Sunday, June 6, the Doubledays earned their first win. After three straight losses to start the season, Auburn finally got off the schnied with a 6-2 victory over Watertown at Falcon Park.

The win was highlighted by three runs in the third inning.

Griffin O'Ferrall led the offense with a 3-for-3 performance that included a pair of doubles.

Here are other Doubledays highlights to start the season:

HOT HITTER

O'Ferrall was not only crucial to Auburn's first win, he's been one of the hottest hitters in the PGCBL so far this season.

Committed to the University of Virginia, O'Ferrall has eight hits in 19 at-bats. His .421 average is currently seventh in the league. He's also been a menace on the basepaths -- O'Ferrall's six steals in five games is good for second in the PGCBL.

ROUND TRIP