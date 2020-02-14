'Dream come true': Cato-Meridian's Marcus Ramacus scores 1,000th career point

Leading up to Friday's game, Vargason wanted Johnson to be present for the milestone moment. He contacted Johnson and the all-time leading scorer accepted the invitation.

"I wanted him to be here for the whole program," Vargason said.

He got emotional talking about his team's leading scorer. Ramacus has been a force at both ends of the floor this season. He's a strong defensive player, is a good perimeter shooter and can finish inside.

"He's a heck of a kid," Vargason said. He added later, "It means a lot to me and the program. Coming back to my alma mater and running the program has been a dream come true. I'm happy for him, I'm happy for the team and now our next step is preparing for sectionals."

The Blue Devils (12-8) will learn their sectional opponent next week. It will likely be a road game, which means Ramacus and the other seniors may have played their last game at home.

Ramacus admitted that it was sad to think about, but he relished the opportunity to celebrate the win — and his 1,000-point feat — on his home court.

"It's an amazing feeling," he said. "It's something I'm never going to forget."

