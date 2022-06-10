Dream come true: Cayuga County-area track athletes compete with New York state's best

CICERO — Some events last 30 minutes. Others last 15 seconds.

No matter how quick the experience, Cayuga County area athletes were glad to have the opportunity to compete at the New York state track and field championships, which began Friday at Cicero-North Syracuse.

It's the first time since 2019 that New York's best met on the track. The 2020 meet was wiped out, along with the rest of the spring season, due to COVID-19. While track and field was able to return last spring, it wasn't in time to organize the state meet.

This year afforded several local athletes a chance that likely should've come in past years. Seniors like Auburn's Bryn Whitman, Jordan-Elbridge's Vassianna Klock and Weedsport's Mariah Quigley, despite impressive showings in previous seasons, competed at the state meet for the first time on Friday.

Klock, whose lone event for the day was the girls 800m run, admitted to feeling a rare sensation for her prior to the gun: Nervousness. That's despite having participated in the state's cross country and indoor track championships already this year.

"It feels surreal. Like, 'Wow, I'm really here.' I've always dreamed of being here, so it's fun," Klock said. "Before my race I was really nervous and my mouth was dry. The environment, there's so many people and it's so different.

Said Quigley, a participant in the girls 100m hurdles, "I remember being a freshman and this was my goal, to get here. Placing (fourth), that's even more mind-blowing. I never thought as a little girl that I'd be here, but I'm here and it's awesome."

Quigley admitted that an injury leading up to states hampered her slightly, and her clocked time of 15.96 seconds in the prelims was a split-second behind her season-best. It was still among the best times among Division II runners though, and good enough to advance to Saturday's finals.

Klock finished her day with a pair of medals, each for her performance in the 800m. She finished fourth in the NYSPHSAA for Division II and eighth in the Federation, completing the event in 2:14.92.

"I got out fast in the first 100 meters," Klock said. "I was in Lane 1 and wanted to be in a good spot. I was in the pack for the first lap, but kinda lost them in the last 200 meters. I tried to stay with them the best I could."

STATE CHAMPION IN SKANEATELES ...

Half a second separated the Lakers’ Kyla Palmer from her closest counterpart in the girls 400m dash.

Palmer, a junior, completed the event in 56.74 seconds which bested Westhill’s Ashley Bolesh’s time of 57.29.

There will be an opportunity to add another medal on Saturday. Palmer also ran in the preliminaries for the 200m dash and finished in second at 25.15 seconds, just behind the top time of 25.10 seconds from Stillwater’s Gianna Locci.

CONCERNING THE MAROONS ...

It was a busy day for Auburn’s Dustin Swartwood, who threw in both the boys discus and shot put.

His inclusion in both events lasted three throws. In the morning, Swartwood started the discus with a throw of 138-6. His second went 115-5, while his third was a fault.

It was the opposite trajectory in the shot put. Swartwood fouled on his first throw. His second went 45-0.75, and the third improved to 47-4.50.

In both instances, another foot or two would’ve qualified for the finals. Ultimately Swartwood placed 11th in both events.

Auburn’s other participant was Whitman in the girls discus.

Whitman’s day was highlighted by consistency. Her first threw throws were 107-10, 107-6 and 109-9, and the last earned a spot in the finals.

She improved to 111-11 on her fourth throw, and after faulting on her fifth finished with a 111-01. That was good for seventh in the NYSPHSAA.

THE FINAL DAY ...

The schedule doesn't lean for Cayuga County-area athletes on Saturday.

Weedsport's Troy Brown (boys high jump) and Skaneateles' Maddie Wright (girls high jump) will make their first appearances at C-NS.

Others like Quigley (girls 100m hurdles) and Palmer (girls 200m dash) will look to complete their bids for state titles, after first-round runs on Friday.

Klock will also return, but for a different event. She's running in the girls Steeplechase and plans to take a more relaxed approach to the event.

"Tomorrow is just kinda for fun," Klock said. "Steeple is just a fun event for me, so I'm not nervous for that one, but I do want to PR."

Quigley's preparation will be simple: Good diet, sleep and hydration.

She'll also carry the right mentality, something that dates back to her first try in the hurdles as a freshman. On the eve of her final race, she reflected on her first.

"When I was a freshman, I was a little scared of hurdles and I didn't want to try them. But (coach John Lawler) was like, 'Come on, try them,'" Quigley said. "The entire day of the race I told myself I was gonna fall because I wasn't confident. And my first hurdle, I fell. But I got back up and finished second.

"Mindset is everything. I stand by that, after that happened. It hurt a little bit, but now look where I am."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

