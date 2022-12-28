Drought over: Union Springs beats Southern Cayuga to win holiday tournament

AUBURN — The longest current championship drought for the Cayuga County Holiday Basketball Tournament is over.

Union Springs boys basketball, which hadn't won the annual gathering since 2010, took down Southern Cayuga 87-79 on Wednesday at Cayuga Community College.

Based on how each of the tournament's four entries have fared so far this season, the end result could be a surprise to some. Weedsport had won the tournament five straight years, Southern Cayuga is a state-ranked team and Port Byron has displayed a prolific offense so far this season.

Yet it was the Wolves, who entered the tournament with an even .500 record, that emerged.

"This group has some new faces and I knew coming into the year we would have some growing pains," Union Springs coach Dan Cerro said. "I have pushed this group harder than I have any other group. We're learning as we go. I can't be more proud. The team buys in.

"I don't know if we surprised anybody. We were better than we'd shown so far."

Union Springs delivered the game's first punch, building a decent lead in the first quarter which held through the end of the half.

Cerro anticipated Southern Cayuga would punch back though, and the Chiefs delivered in the third quarter. Nate Thurston knocked down a 3 with 6:15 to go in the third quarter that provided Southern Cayuga its first lead of the game.

The teams traded scores for the next few possessions, but Union Springs was dealt a blow when senior Damon Brown was called for his fourth foul and subbed out of the game.

In his absence, the Wolves' role players filled the void. Luke Parker knocked down a pair of 3s, while Jru White provided quality minutes around then rim.

"I've watched every tape of Southern Cayuga, and I think in every game they've been down. But they're a really, really good team and they're not going away," Cerro said. "They wanted it just as bad as we did and I knew they were gonna play. They keep just coming back. That's a testament to what they're doing over there.

"You have to play through the ups and downs. I don't think we've done that in the past, but this group is a little tougher-minded even if we're not as skilled as we have been in the past. We have some grit about us that I really like."

Then, with only 0.6 seconds left in the third quarter, Aaron Johnson dished an inbounds pass to Collin Park, who heaved a prayer toward the basket that fell through the hoop for a 3-pointer.

The miracle shot put the Wolves ahead by six.

Union Springs stayed ahead throughout the fourth, despite some uneasy moments. Consecutive 3s from Brandon Vanacore and Isaac Brozon brought the Chiefs within four, 81-77, with a minute to go. But Southern Cayuga was called for a simultaneous personal foul and technical foul on the ensuing Union Springs possession.

Brown, who had re-entered the game to start the fourth, knocked down all four free-throw attempts to secure the win. He was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player for his efforts over the two days.

"He's a fourth-year player for me and has really come along," Cerro said. "At times he might not have liked how I pushed him, but he's seeing why now."

Joining Brown on the all-tournament team was teammate Collin Park, Southern Cayuga's Vanacore, Port Byron's Matt Laird and Weedsport's Lucio Cole.

Park, a junior, was Union Springs' leading scorer in the championship game as he posted over 30 points in an outing that included several 3-pointers.

"He works on his game all the time," Cerro said of Park. "He calls me and wants to be in the gym, even in days when it's not allowed. The kid works tirelessly, has gotten stronger. With him and Damon, I always feel we've got a shot."

Cerro considers himself fortunate to be coaching Union Springs, a school he represented in holiday tournaments past. He also knows that his team can't rest on its laurels, as it looks ahead to the second half of the season.

"We had a chance last year and kinda let it slip away. Being the underdog I knew we had a chance to sneak up on some people," Cerro said. "It means a lot to our community. It's fun to have sports teams that are good, because we work so hard.

"It's on to the next one now."

CONSOLATION GAME

Weedsport 72, Port Byron 60: Trailing by three after the first quarter, the Warriors scored 20 or more points in each of the final three frames to pull away from the Panthers.

Four players reached double figures for Weedsport, led by Isaiah Richardson with 19 points. Other top scorers included Ryan Adams (17 points), Lucio Cole (14 points) and Troy Brown (11 points).

The two teams meet again next Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Weedsport.

