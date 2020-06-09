Dual dilemma: Section III football proposal, allowing multiple sport participation, denied

In the Center State Conference, students that dual participate are required to designate a primary sport in case of time conflicts, and individual school districts are responsible for monitoring such situations.

"If there's a practice or game, regardless of any situation, they have to play that sport first," Rathbun said. "If your designated sport is baseball, and all of sudden your team is 0-10 ... just because the team's not doing well or you're mad at the coach or you're not getting playing time, you can't just quit one and go to the other."

While Section III football leaders have discussed allowing dual participation for several years, this was the first time it came to a vote. The football committee passed the proposal 15-5 before it was turned down by the athletic council last week.

The football committee could revisit the proposal in November after high school football season ends.

"I suspect someone will want to bring it up and we'll vote on it again," Kempney said. "Unfortunately we didn't have a robust discussion this spring because of the pandemic. We sent out our logic of why we wanted this, but people didn't really have a chance to talk it through with their coaches or within their leagues to get a feeling. I wouldn't be surprised if people on the football committee brings it up again ... and we'll see if people still want to take it forward."

