Duke beats Syracuse; Carey notches another double-double

Syracuse got within 71-61 on consecutive 3s by Joe Girard and Boeheim in a span of 16 seconds with just over eight minutes left as the raucous home crowd of 31,458 erupted, but Hurt followed with a 3 for Duke to keep the Blue Devils in front.

Syracuse closed within 79-74 on Bourama Sidibe's tip-in off a miss by Hughes with 3:11 to go, but Stanley converted a three-point play and Jones hit a pair of free throws to restore the double-digit lead.

Duke outrebounded Syracuse 41-35. The Orange have been outrebounded four times in their five ACC losses

FIRST HALF STANDSTILL

Syracuse led the entire first half until the final minute, and two free throws by Hughes gave the Orange their biggest lead, 21-14, with 9:11 left. Boeheim and Hughes combined to shoot 1 for 9 from long range. The Orange finished the half 1 of 12 from behind the arc. O’Connell's pass underneath to Javin DeLaurier for a lay-in tied it at 36 with 1:15 to go and O’Connell sank two free throws with 36.1 seconds left to give the Blue Devils their first lead. DeLaurier’s layup made it 40-36 at the break.

KOBE HONORED