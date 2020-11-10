Early second-half goal lifts Auburn girls soccer past Jamesville-DeWitt

AUBURN — The victim of several losses in tight games, Auburn girls soccer finally found itself on the right side of one.
Amelia Bartolotta's goal off a header five minutes into the second half was enough for the Maroons to defeat Jamesville-DeWitt, 2-1, Tuesday at Holland Stadium.
The win snaps a two-game skid for Auburn, which suffered consecutive 2-1 defeats to East Syracuse Minoa and West Genesee last week.
"We were able to capitalize on a few nice plays offensively," Auburn coach George Cosentino said. "We were moving the ball around. It's something we've been working on the whole season and it's really starting to show, especially against good teams. I'm proud of them, how hard they played today. They're putting it together."
The Maroons' had to battle back from a one-goal deficit after the Red Rams opened the scoring on a breakaway midway through the first half. That would be Auburn's only defensive blemish of the night, and two minutes later the score was tied thanks to a hustle play from Grace Oliver, who tracked down a loose ball and fed attacker Brooke Reynolds. Reynolds volleyed the ball to herself and fired a shot into the top of the net, evening the score 1-1.
"Beautiful pass," Cosentino said, "beautiful sequence."
Five minutes had expired in the second half when Bartolotta — likely the tallest player on the field Tuesday night — used her height to her advantage to put Auburn ahead. Bartolotta hit a perfect pop fly that eluded the outstretched arms of the Jamesville-DeWitt goalkeeper.
Playing with the lead, Auburn's defense then did its job. Save for a few tense moments, the Maroons and goalkeeper Bryn Whitman, who ended up with seven saves, were perfect the rest of the way.
"Our defenders did well," Cosentino said. "They had a little breakdown in the beginning of the game, but they shored it up. Bryn played a clean game and the defenders did a great job keeping J-D from clean looks at the goal. (Whitman) directed the play from the back, but the back four did well, midfield defense did well, and that was the key for us."
While Auburn's record (3-7-1) isn't where the Maroons wanted it to be at the start of the season, the team can take solace in a strong finish. Auburn has two wins, two losses (both by one goal) and a tie over its last five games.
The Maroons conclude their season with back-to-back contests Thursday and Friday, first at Liverpool and then home against Cortland.
"Obviously we would've liked to have more wins than losses, and obviously goals have changed with COVID," Cosentino said. "We wanted to compete for sectionals, compete for a sectional title ... but that's not happening. We have a very competitive schedule, and our goal was to compete hard every game and make teams earn it. We want to get better each game, and I think as the season went along you were seeing that."
