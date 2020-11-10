Early second-half goal lifts Auburn girls soccer past Jamesville-DeWitt

Playing with the lead, Auburn's defense then did its job. Save for a few tense moments, the Maroons and goalkeeper Bryn Whitman, who ended up with seven saves, were perfect the rest of the way.

"Our defenders did well," Cosentino said. "They had a little breakdown in the beginning of the game, but they shored it up. Bryn played a clean game and the defenders did a great job keeping J-D from clean looks at the goal. (Whitman) directed the play from the back, but the back four did well, midfield defense did well, and that was the key for us."

While Auburn's record (3-7-1) isn't where the Maroons wanted it to be at the start of the season, the team can take solace in a strong finish. Auburn has two wins, two losses (both by one goal) and a tie over its last five games.

The Maroons conclude their season with back-to-back contests Thursday and Friday, first at Liverpool and then home against Cortland.

"Obviously we would've liked to have more wins than losses, and obviously goals have changed with COVID," Cosentino said. "We wanted to compete for sectionals, compete for a sectional title ... but that's not happening. We have a very competitive schedule, and our goal was to compete hard every game and make teams earn it. We want to get better each game, and I think as the season went along you were seeing that."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.