BOSTON — Jesse Edwards scored a career-high 27 points and Syracuse pulled away late to beat Boston College 77-68 on Saturday.

Edwards made 12 of 15 shots from the floor and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Orange (14-10, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a three-game skid. Edwards added seven rebounds and blocked four shots. Joseph Girard III sank all nine of his free throws and scored 18, adding six rebounds and four assists. Judah Mintz pitched in with 15 points and five assists.

Quinten Post finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists to pace the Eagles (11-13, 5-9). Jaeden Zackery had 14 points and five assists before fouling out. Makai Ashton-Langford contributed 11 points, six boards, five assists and two blocks.

Edwards scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting to guide Syracuse to a 35-32 lead at halftime. The Orange shot 45% from the floor before intermission but hit just 2 of 9 from 3-point range. Boston College hit 13 of 33 shots overall (39%) and 5 of 20 from distance. Syracuse earned its advantage by making 7 of 8 free throws. The Eagles sank their only attempt.

Boston College battled its way to the lead twice in the second half. The second time came with 8:33 remaining when back-to-back layups by Chas Kelley III and Ashton-Langford gave the Eagles a 59-56 advantage. Edwards sandwiched a dunk and a layup around two Mintz free throws and the Orange moved in front 62-59 with 6:49 left. Girard scored six from there and Mintz added five to keep Syracuse in front.

The Orange shot 51% from the floor (26 of 51) but only 29% from beyond the arc (4 of 14). The Eagles shot 42% overall and made only 11 of 35 from distance (31%). Syracuse sank 21 of 24 foul shots, while the Eagles hit 3 of 4.

Syracuse has a 57-26 lead over the Eagles in a series that dates to 1959. The Orange have won 10 straight for a second time and Boston College and haven't lost on the Eagles' floor since 2018.