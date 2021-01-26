Eichel scores first goal of season, Sabres defeat Rangers

The first 10 minutes Tuesday night did not bode well for the Buffalo Sabres.
A Colin Miller turnover led to a quick New York Rangers goal, and the Sabres had only two shots on goal midway through the first period. Neutral-zone turnovers were giving the Rangers chances off the rush.
Then, Dylan Cozens showed why he’s regarded as one of the top rookies in the National Hockey League.
Cozens, a 19-year-old former first-round draft pick, scored on a one-timer from the high slot – one of two power-play goals by Buffalo – to tie the game in the first period, and the Sabres went on to a 3-2 win over the Rangers at KeyBank Center.
Cozens, who did not play Sunday because coach Ralph Krueger intends to rest him at times during the truncated schedule, has goals in each of his past two games. Tobias Rieder later tied the score 2-2, moments after a penalty kill in the second period, and Jack Eichel collected his first goal of the season on a power-play one-timer to give Buffalo the lead.
The Sabres (3-3-1) had not earned consecutive victories against the Rangers since Buffalo won three in a row from April 2, 2016 to Jan. 3, 2017. Goalie Linus Ullmark made 28 saves for the Sabres, who have earned five points in their last three games. Buffalo killed a penalty for the final 1:37 of regulation and went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
Chris Kreider and Ke’Andre Miller had goals for the Rangers (1-4-1).
Opening salvo: A turnover by Colin Miller on a breakout attempt led to a rush chance that Kreider converted into a 1-0 lead at 6:28 into the first period. Miller’s pass went off of a defender’s skate, and the puck went into the corner of the Sabres’ zone. Rasmus Dahlin chased the puck carrier, but no one picked up Kreider, who was the third New York player to reach the net.
Equalizer: Cozens scored his second career NHL goal on a one-timer off a pass from Eric Staal on the power play 12:50 into the first period. The Sabres’ top power-play unit shifted momentum earlier with shots on goal by Dahlin and Victor Olofsson.
Breakdowns: Poor attention to detail plagued the Sabres in the first period. With seconds remaining, no one was in position to challenge Ke'Andre Miller, who uncorked a shot through traffic for a 2-1 lead with 6.1 seconds on the clock. It was the first NHL goal for Miller, a first-round draft pick in 2018.
Counterattack: Two seconds after a Sabres penalty expired, Rieder scored on a breakaway for his second goal of the season and tied the score 2-2 at 6:03 into the second period.
Quick strike: Eichel scored his first goal of the season on a one-timer from the slot for a 3-2 lead at 7:31 into the second period, 13 seconds into a power play. With the goal, Eichel tied Jochen Hecht for the 19th-most goals in franchise history (138). Eichel now trails Drew Stafford by seven goals for 18th.
With a secondary assist on the goal, Dahlin recorded his first point of the season.
Milestone: Rasmus Ristolainen, who was drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in 2013, appeared in his 500th career NHL game. Ristolainen is the 31st player in franchise history to accomplish the feat and the first since Stafford on March 11, 2014.
“I guess it means I’m getting old and been around for a while and haven’t had too much success,” Ristolainen said before the game. “I’m extremely hungry and eager to get some wins and make the playoffs this year.”
Lineup: Defenseman Henri Jokiharju missed his first game with the Sabres because of an undisclosed injury suffered in the third period Sunday. Krueger described the injury as “very minor” and said Jokiharju is “day to day.” Matt Irwin, 33, replaced Jokiharju in the lineup, and Tage Thompson was a healthy scratch for the third time in four games.
Roster move: With Cozens rejoining the active roster, forward Casey Mittelstadt was assigned to the taxi squad after the morning skate Tuesday. Mittelstadt, 22, recorded an assist in 10:02 of ice time Sunday against the Washington Capitals.
Injury update: Rangers forward Filip Chytil will miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury, the Rangers announced. Chytil, 21, sustained the injury on a collision with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues during the second period of the Rangers’ 3-2 loss Sunday. Chytil, the Rangers’ third-line center, has recorded 52 points, including 28 goals, in 149 career NHL games.
Next: The Sabres will practice Wednesday in preparation for their game Thursday night against the Rangers at KeyBank Center.