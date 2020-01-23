Eli Manning isn't a Hall of Famer

Eli Manning is a New York Giants legend, a Super Bowl champion and a Pro Bowler. The one thing he shouldn't be, though, is a Hall of Famer.
This will be one of the most complicated questions Hall of Fame voters have faced when Manning is eligible for enshrinement in five years, but there is a clear answer.
It's complicated because as we've seen recently with the decision to induct former coach Jimmy Johnson, Super Bowl championships matter to those tasked with determining who gets into the Hall of Fame. Eli led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins. He was great in those playoff runs. But when you look at his full resume, he shouldn't be a Hall of Famer.
Some fans may point to his seven 4,000-yard seasons and 57,023 career passing yards. However, four of those 4,000-yard passing seasons came in bad years for the Giants. It's easy to pad your stats when your team is trailing in most games.
His completion percentage — 60.3% — isn't bad when you compare him to past quarterbacks who have been inducted, but it certainly trails many other quarterbacks of his era. He's tied for 43rd on the all-time completion percentage list. The quarterbacks he's even with? Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jason Campbell and Jon Kitna. Philip Rivers, who was drafted the same year as Manning, ranks ninth with a 64.7% completion rate.
Arguably the worst stat for Manning is his passer rating. He finished with a career 84.1 passer rating — tied with Joe Flacco, another quarterback with at least one Super Bowl ring. Historically, he's better than Hall of Famers like Troy Aikman, Len Dawson and Johnny Unitas. But when measured against his peers in the modern-day NFL, it's not good.
Twenty-three of the top 25 rated passers played at least a portion of their careers in the 21st century. The top 10 is a who's who of the game's best passers in recent memory: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Tony Romo, Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers.
Ben Roethlisberger, another member of the 2004 draft class, ranks 12th on the all-time passer rating list.
Awards are usually an important factor, too, when considering potential Hall of Famers. Yet, Manning doesn't have any regular-season honors. He won two Super Bowl MVP awards — deserving honors for great performances on the league's biggest stage. But he never won an NFL MVP award and never made the All-Pro team.
Manning deserves credit for playing a key role in the Giants' two Super Bowl titles while he was the starting quarterback. In the 2007-08 season, he led the Giants to three wins on the road in the playoffs, including winning the NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. He then led his team to a 17-14 win over the previously undefeated New England Patriots — one of the greatest upsets in Super Bowl history.
The Giants had a similar playoff run in the 2011-12 season. After winning a wild-card game at home, the Giants beat the Packers at Lambeau and defeated the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. The Giants defeated the Patriots again to win the Super Bowl.
In those Super Bowl runs, Manning was at his best. He completed 63% of his passes, threw for 2,073 yards and 15 touchdowns. In the 2018 and 2012 playoffs, He had passer ratings of 95.7 and 103.3, respectively. Over that eight-game span, he led five game-winning drives.
The problem for Manning's Hall of Fame prospects is that he couldn't replicate that consistency and success in the regular season and other playoff runs. He led the Giants to four other playoff appearances during his career. In four games, he threw three touchdowns and seven interceptions. He completed under 60% of his passes in each game. The Giants lost those four contests.
The Super Bowl runs were impressive, but voters shouldn't overlook Manning's entire resume. The Hall of Fame should be reserved for the best players of their era. Manning, in the 2000s and 2010s, wasn't one of the best.
