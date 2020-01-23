Eli Manning isn't a Hall of Famer

Eli Manning is a New York Giants legend, a Super Bowl champion and a Pro Bowler. The one thing he shouldn't be, though, is a Hall of Famer.

This will be one of the most complicated questions Hall of Fame voters have faced when Manning is eligible for enshrinement in five years, but there is a clear answer.

It's complicated because as we've seen recently with the decision to induct former coach Jimmy Johnson, Super Bowl championships matter to those tasked with determining who gets into the Hall of Fame. Eli led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins. He was great in those playoff runs. But when you look at his full resume, he shouldn't be a Hall of Famer.

Some fans may point to his seven 4,000-yard seasons and 57,023 career passing yards. However, four of those 4,000-yard passing seasons came in bad years for the Giants. It's easy to pad your stats when your team is trailing in most games.

His completion percentage — 60.3% — isn't bad when you compare him to past quarterbacks who have been inducted, but it certainly trails many other quarterbacks of his era. He's tied for 43rd on the all-time completion percentage list. The quarterbacks he's even with? Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jason Campbell and Jon Kitna. Philip Rivers, who was drafted the same year as Manning, ranks ninth with a 64.7% completion rate.