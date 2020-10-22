Empire State Winter Games fall to COVID

LAKE PLACID — The 2021 Empire State Winter Games have been canceled.

In a news release on Tuesday, the games’ organizers announced their decision to cancel the 41st annual event, citing uncertainty and safety concerns created by the coronavirus pandemic. The games were scheduled for Jan. 28 to 31, 2021.

The games take place not only in Lake Placid but also Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Wilmington and Paul Smiths. In recent years they have drawn more than 2,000 athletes, plus family members, friends and others sometimes estimated at 10,000 to 20,000.

“Although the decision to cancel the Games in the traditional sense is a hard one, it is of the utmost importance to keep everyone safe during these unprecedented times,” Molly Mayer, executive director of the Empire State Winter Games, said in a statement. “We are dedicated to producing a high-quality event and ensuring all parties involved, including our local communities, remain safe.”

Mayer did not respond to requests for more information by deadline.

The organizers say they hope they will be able to host a virtual or social media-based event in 2021 for Empire State Winter Games participants.