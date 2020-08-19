Epenesa's versatility on display early at Bills' training camp

A.J. Epenesa has taken all the mental reps.
The Buffalo Bills’ rookie defensive end impressed defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier during the spring with his ability to learn the team’s defense in a virtual setting, a necessity given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of practices.
“It definitely provides challenges for any rookies in our league this year,” Frazier said. “But A.J., he has done a terrific job in our Zoom meetings in spending time with Eric Washington in really getting a feel for our defense. You can see that when we get out on the field for our walk-throughs and it wasn’t like he wasn’t paying attention. He was paying attention, he was on top of all the details of the things we had taken him through. That encourages you as a coach.
“He’s a guy who’s a fast learner, and he can translate from the classroom to the field.”
That’s happened this week. The Bills practiced in pads Monday and Tuesday, giving Epenesa his first chance to show how his classroom learning can translate to the field.
“I thought he got off to a nice start in terms of playing a couple different positions,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Really what he's challenged with right now is being able to digest all that information as the volume has added up so that he can play fast and really pin his ears back. That's what we're working on right now.”
Speaking on a Zoom call Wednesday after the Bills conducted a light practice at One Bills Drive, Epenesa said he’s worked at all four positions on the defensive line during practice.
“There's 100% an acclimation period when it comes to switching over to putting full pads on and getting into the physicality of it,” Epenesa said. “It's just a different level from college, and something I need to meet and do well with. Once that adjustment period passed, I think things have been going well.”
The Bills have the luxury of not having to rush Epenesa – their second-round draft pick – into the lineup. With Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Trent Murphy, the team is loaded with experience at defensive end. Those three have a combined 28 years of experience, providing Epenesa with a wealth of knowledge to tap into.
“They've helped me a lot on the field when it comes to just having experience,” Epenesa said. “I mean, those guys, they've been through every possible situation when it comes to playing football. ... They're explaining all these things to me while we're out on the field, and then when we get into the meeting room coach (Eric) Washington does an amazing job at giving us the correct information, teaching it to us. The older guys, have a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, just to kind of reinforce what he's been saying. So I've been very fortunate, if anything, to have the vets like these guys around.”
The pandemic has prevented much of the usual team bonding that goes on during training camp. Especially when the team is sequestered at St. John Fisher College, teammates spend just about every hour together. With the Bills being at home this year, that hasn’t happened. Epenesa, though, said his veteran teammates still have been generous with their time.
“A lot of them right now are here alone because it's during training camp and so they are typically away from their families and I think for them to try to keep their consistency, a lot of them have been doing that and then their families are going to travel up here once training camp is finished up with,” Epenesa said. “But I've got to spend some time with a couple of them and go out to dinner with a couple groups of guys. I wish we could do it more often because everything is still kind of closed down. It's not recommended, I guess, to go out and be in the public and eat because we want to keep everyone as healthy as possible.”
McDermott values versatility in his players, and Epenesa brings that. At 6 feet, 6 inches and 280 pounds, he’s got the size to line up at both defensive end positions, as well as both the one- and three-technique defensive tackle spots.
“I mean, every position on the line you can think of, that's where I've been playing. I'm trying to be comfortable being uncomfortable,” he said. “That's really what's trying to happen. I'm being put in situations where I haven't really been put in before and trying to learn and improve on those to make me a more versatile player across the line.”
Epenesa said the lack of preseason games has reminded him of his college experience at Iowa. His days from morning to night have been filled with football.
“These long days are really kind of nothing new, but the transition into putting pads on and hitting, it's been good,” he said. “It's really nice to be back out on the field and to let some aggression out, use some physicality for a change. It's been a good transition so far.
“Obviously, from all the mentals and all the Zoom meetings, I've kind of had a head start when it comes to just looking at the plays, but when it comes to physical reps, we've been kind of overloading it and trying to get as many as we can in, because our time is so condensed.”
