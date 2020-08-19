Epenesa's versatility on display early at Bills' training camp

The pandemic has prevented much of the usual team bonding that goes on during training camp. Especially when the team is sequestered at St. John Fisher College, teammates spend just about every hour together. With the Bills being at home this year, that hasn’t happened. Epenesa, though, said his veteran teammates still have been generous with their time.

“A lot of them right now are here alone because it's during training camp and so they are typically away from their families and I think for them to try to keep their consistency, a lot of them have been doing that and then their families are going to travel up here once training camp is finished up with,” Epenesa said. “But I've got to spend some time with a couple of them and go out to dinner with a couple groups of guys. I wish we could do it more often because everything is still kind of closed down. It's not recommended, I guess, to go out and be in the public and eat because we want to keep everyone as healthy as possible.”

McDermott values versatility in his players, and Epenesa brings that. At 6 feet, 6 inches and 280 pounds, he’s got the size to line up at both defensive end positions, as well as both the one- and three-technique defensive tackle spots.