Essential Quality is 2-1 morning line favorite for Belmont

Hall of Famer John Velazquez will ride Rombauer, who drew the third post position just outside Essential Quality and No. 1 Bourbonic, who is back after skipping the Preakness.

Bourbonic is 15-1, No. 5 France Go de Ina is 30-1, No. 6 Known Agenda is 6-1, No. 7 Rock Your World is 9-2 and No. 8 Overtook 20-1.

"I think the key to the race is how much pace with Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie and Rock Your World," said trainer Todd Pletcher, who has three of the eight horses in the race: Bourbonic, Known Agenda and Overtook.

Pletcher's longtime assistant, Michael McCarthy, won the Preakness with Rombauer in first Triple Crown race as a trainer. Pletcher joked, "The pressure's all on him," going into the Belmont.

It might actually be on Cox given the lofty expectations on Essential Quality. Retired jockey Jerry Bailey said that considering the rough trip Essential Quality got in the Derby, the gray colt was the best horse in the race.

"He is just a grinder," said Bailey, who is now an NBC Sports analyst. "He's built perfectly for this kind of race. His running style is exactly the style that you want for the Belmont Stakes. He just keeps coming. That he definitely has in his favor."