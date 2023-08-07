Jack Weinerth is still in disbelief he captured the Cayuga County Men's District Golf Tournament title in 2011.
Now, his championship total has reached five.
Weinerth shot a 69 at Dutch Hollow Country Club on Sunday for a two-day total of 141, edging reigning champion Carter Mizro (142) by one stroke.
His championship performance included a one-under 34 on the front nine.
This is the second time in three years Weinerth captured the county title and fifth overall (he also won in 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2021).
"I put a lot of time and effort into practicing, and I play in a lot of tournaments, especially senior tournaments out of Syracuse," Weinerth said. "I enjoy the competition. It's good camaraderie with the guys, both young and old. I'm one of the older guys now, but it's a lot of fun, win, lose or draw."
The tournament opened on Saturday at Highland Park Golf Club, as Weinerth posted a 74 for a two-stroke lead over Mizro.
Mizro closed the gap on Sunday. He scored a 33 on the back nine at Dutch Hollow and, temporarily, tied Weinerth for the tournament lead with a birdie on the 14th hole.
The 16th hole, a long par 3, was the difference. Weinerth secured a birdie, while Mizro three-putted, to take a two-stroke lead.
Weinerth's bogey on 17 allowed Mizro to regain a stroke, but the pair both parred the 18th to close it out with the former claiming the tournament win.
"My goal was just to keep the ball in play and hit the green in two shots if I could, and make pars and hopefully some birdies. That's kind of what I did. I had three bogeys yesterday and some birdies, so that was helpful," Weinerth said. "(Mizro) was a tough competitor, right on my heels. It's good competition and he's a great kid. And (third-place finisher) Tyler Weslowski, he shot well yesterday and was right there too.
"It was a good tournament, a real good tournament. And that's the fun part about it."
After Weinerth and Mizro, Weslowski (144), Nick Wilson (147), Ross Burgmaster (152), Paul Harvey (153), Brian Jackson (154) and Jack Burgmaster (161) rounded out the championship flight.
Brian Hoey (151) was first in the first flight group, Dan Entemann (156) topped the second flight, and Chris Gray (164) led the third flight.
Fred Zimmer was the victor in the senior division, scoring a 155 across two days. That was four strokes better than runner-up Tom Hoey Sr., who scored a 159.
Weinerth is a member at Highland Park, so he was familiar with the course's difficult back nine and uphill greens. Both courses, he said, were in pristine shape and made the tournament an enjoyable experience.
"I belong to Highland, so I've been there for almost 30 years and I'm familiar with it. Dutch Hollow, I've played that many times and it's a great course too. (Bill and Patty Galloway) up there take great care of it and it's in great condition," Weinerth said. "They're both great courses, and I want to thank both for having us out for this tournament, and Jeff Catalfano and Dan Mahoney for running the tournament."
Like the Stanley Cup tradition, Weinerth will hold on to the championship trophy — which stands about 3 feet tall — until next year's tournament when it's up for grabs again.
He plans to display it at Highland Park for other members to see. He noted that Zimmer, the senior tournament champion, is also a member there.
"It's an honor to hold it and have my name on it," Weinerth said. "It goes back to the 1960s, and to see the names on there ... a lot of real good golfers that have won that tournament and it's an honor to join them on that trophy."
While summer is winding down, Weinerth's time on the golf course isn't slowing. The 62-year-old is retired, which leaves plenty of time to practice and play in other tournaments.
Among them, he'll play in Highland Park's club championship next weekend, followed by a tournament at RaNic in Ithaca the ensuing week. In September, Weinerth will compete in the New York State Men's Senior Amateur Championship at Yahnundasis Golf Club in New Hartford.
"It makes up my summer and it's a lot of fun," Weinerth said. "The competition is fun and I want to keep going as long as I can. At 62 it's not easy, but it's fun and I thoroughly enjoy it."
