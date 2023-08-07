Jack Weinerth is still in disbelief he captured the Cayuga County Men's District Golf Tournament title in 2011.

Now, his championship total has reached five.

Weinerth shot a 69 at Dutch Hollow Country Club on Sunday for a two-day total of 141, edging reigning champion Carter Mizro (142) by one stroke.

His championship performance included a one-under 34 on the front nine.

This is the second time in three years Weinerth captured the county title and fifth overall (he also won in 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2021).

"I put a lot of time and effort into practicing, and I play in a lot of tournaments, especially senior tournaments out of Syracuse," Weinerth said. "I enjoy the competition. It's good camaraderie with the guys, both young and old. I'm one of the older guys now, but it's a lot of fun, win, lose or draw."

The tournament opened on Saturday at Highland Park Golf Club, as Weinerth posted a 74 for a two-stroke lead over Mizro.

Mizro closed the gap on Sunday. He scored a 33 on the back nine at Dutch Hollow and, temporarily, tied Weinerth for the tournament lead with a birdie on the 14th hole.

The 16th hole, a long par 3, was the difference. Weinerth secured a birdie, while Mizro three-putted, to take a two-stroke lead.

Weinerth's bogey on 17 allowed Mizro to regain a stroke, but the pair both parred the 18th to close it out with the former claiming the tournament win.

"My goal was just to keep the ball in play and hit the green in two shots if I could, and make pars and hopefully some birdies. That's kind of what I did. I had three bogeys yesterday and some birdies, so that was helpful," Weinerth said. "(Mizro) was a tough competitor, right on my heels. It's good competition and he's a great kid. And (third-place finisher) Tyler Weslowski, he shot well yesterday and was right there too.

"It was a good tournament, a real good tournament. And that's the fun part about it."

After Weinerth and Mizro, Weslowski (144), Nick Wilson (147), Ross Burgmaster (152), Paul Harvey (153), Brian Jackson (154) and Jack Burgmaster (161) rounded out the championship flight.

Brian Hoey (151) was first in the first flight group, Dan Entemann (156) topped the second flight, and Chris Gray (164) led the third flight.

Fred Zimmer was the victor in the senior division, scoring a 155 across two days. That was four strokes better than runner-up Tom Hoey Sr., who scored a 159.

Weinerth is a member at Highland Park, so he was familiar with the course's difficult back nine and uphill greens. Both courses, he said, were in pristine shape and made the tournament an enjoyable experience.

"I belong to Highland, so I've been there for almost 30 years and I'm familiar with it. Dutch Hollow, I've played that many times and it's a great course too. (Bill and Patty Galloway) up there take great care of it and it's in great condition," Weinerth said. "They're both great courses, and I want to thank both for having us out for this tournament, and Jeff Catalfano and Dan Mahoney for running the tournament."

Like the Stanley Cup tradition, Weinerth will hold on to the championship trophy — which stands about 3 feet tall — until next year's tournament when it's up for grabs again.

He plans to display it at Highland Park for other members to see. He noted that Zimmer, the senior tournament champion, is also a member there.

"It's an honor to hold it and have my name on it," Weinerth said. "It goes back to the 1960s, and to see the names on there ... a lot of real good golfers that have won that tournament and it's an honor to join them on that trophy."

While summer is winding down, Weinerth's time on the golf course isn't slowing. The 62-year-old is retired, which leaves plenty of time to practice and play in other tournaments.

Among them, he'll play in Highland Park's club championship next weekend, followed by a tournament at RaNic in Ithaca the ensuing week. In September, Weinerth will compete in the New York State Men's Senior Amateur Championship at Yahnundasis Golf Club in New Hartford.

"It makes up my summer and it's a lot of fun," Weinerth said. "The competition is fun and I want to keep going as long as I can. At 62 it's not easy, but it's fun and I thoroughly enjoy it."

Tournament Results 2023 Cayuga County Men’s District Golf Tournament Scores (First round at Highland Park, final round at Dutch Hollow) Championship Flight Jack Weinerth 72-69-141, Carter Mizro 74-68-142, Tyler Weslowski 75-69-144, Nick Wilson 76-71-147, Ross Burgmaster 76-76-152, Paul Harvey 75-78-153, Brian Jackson 75-79-154, Jack Burgmaster 75-86-161 First Flight Brian Hoey 81-70-151, Roger Anthony 78-73-151, Art Luke 77-76-153, Tom Herbert 77-77-154, Anthony Gower 76-79-155, Nick Atkins 78-80-158, Brendan Scanlan 79-79-158, Jeff Catalfano 79-81-160, Scott Roe 77-84-161, Ryan Powers 78-84-162, Luke Fedyshyn 78-90-168 Second Flight Dan Entemann 83-73-156, Tyler Ely 82-74-156, Conner Murphy 82-76-158, Bill Garrigan 81-78-159, Tom McCarthy 82-77-159, Brandon Mallory 82-78-160, Luke Parker 81-80-161, Sam Vasile 83-78-161, Steve Ansteth 81-81-162, Michael Culver 84-83-167, Greg Spinelli 84-86-170, Kevin Nolan 83-94-177 Third Flight Chris Gray 85-79-164, Dave Mizro 86-82-168, Dan Mahoney 85-85-170, Alex Burgmaster 88-82-170, Steve Pisarchek 94-83-177, Terry Conners 97-83-180, Andy Kott 90-96-186, Cord Heine 94-95-189, Jim Slayton 98-91-189, Jim Mizro 100-91-191, Brian Mason 112-103-215 Seniors 1 Fred Zimmer 80-75-155, Tom Hoey Sr. 86-73-159, Tim Lattimore 80-79-159, Ben Appleby 77-82-159, Pat Muldoon 84-78-162, Phil Diasparra 81-87-168, Steve Kott 86-84-170 Seniors 2 Rick Cannizzo 88-80-168, John Miller 92-80-172, Ron Gamba 91-81-172, Steve Daloia 94-99-193, Joe Catalfano 98-99-197, Dave Catalfano 103-101-204, Tom Catalfano 122-108-230

Gallery: Dutch Hollow hosts final round of Cayuga County Men's District Golf Tournament