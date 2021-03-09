Falcon Park reopens to host baseball for first time in nearly a year

AUBURN — Vacant for almost a year, Falcon Park is back to doing what it does best: hosting baseball.
The stadium reopened on Tuesday afternoon to host a Division III college baseball doubleheader between St. John Fisher College and Clarkson University. It marks the first time since March 11, 2020 that Falcon Park has hosted a sporting event.
That last game, a meeting between Cayuga Community College and Corning, preceded the COVID-19 pandemic that forced Falcon Park to close. Two other typical tenants of Falcon Park, the Auburn Doubledays and Auburn High's varsity baseball team, were also unable to use the ballpark as their seasons were canceled.
The city of Auburn is expected to finalize an agreement with a new ownership group this week…
Spectators were not allowed in the park and all in attendance, aside from players on the field, were wearing masks. A different atmosphere than when Falcon Park was last in use, but the cracking sound of bat meeting ball was a welcomed one.
"It feels unbelievable to be here," Falcon Park head groundskeeper Brian Rhodes said. "I know it's only been a year, but it feels a lot longer than that. It's amazing to see these kids out here playing again and the sun is shining."
While games weren't being played until Tuesday, Rhodes was hard at working making upgrades to different areas of the field. The field's previously dirt-covered pitcher's mound and home plate area have been replaced by turf surface, while the bullpens are also now covered in turf.
After Game 1, Rhodes met with the St. John Fisher coaching staff to see how the new mound was holding up, and he said he was greeted with positive reviews.
Outlines for other sports' field dimensions are still present in the outfield, as Falcon Park is now capable of hosting lacrosse, soccer and softball in addition to baseball. One difference is the location for the softball field dimensions, which will be in center field directly behind the stadium's second base instead of in the left field corner.
Rhodes pointed out that the softball location was changed so that the scoreboard could be more visible, and so the outfield fence could be in play to make home runs possible.
While the New York-Penn League is no more, there is still Auburn Doubledays signage present around the ballpark. With Auburn joining the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League and play expected to begin this summer, the team will keep the Doubledays nickname and logo.
It's unclear when Falcon Park's other tenant, Cayuga Community College, will use the ballpark again for its athletic offerings. CCC canceled sports in both the fall and winter, but has not announced any plans for the spring season that typically begins in March.
Even if CCC chooses not to play, Falcon Park can continue to host college teams from around the region that do not currently have fields available to them. St. John Fisher's grass field, for example, is not currently playable due to the weather.
Rhodes has seen up close the transformation that Falcon Park has undergone over the last few years, transitioning from natural grass to turf. While he called the renovation project "bittersweet" at the time, Tuesday's doubleheader was an example of Falcon Park's now extended reach, which should only continue as sports fight their way back into daily life.
"I took a lot of pride in the natural field, but now that we have this we're out here playing in March when no one else is playing," Rhodes said. "I'm really excited today after the first game that it's holding up well and the players are loving it."
