Falcon Park reopens to host baseball for first time in nearly a year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After Game 1, Rhodes met with the St. John Fisher coaching staff to see how the new mound was holding up, and he said he was greeted with positive reviews.

Outlines for other sports' field dimensions are still present in the outfield, as Falcon Park is now capable of hosting lacrosse, soccer and softball in addition to baseball. One difference is the location for the softball field dimensions, which will be in center field directly behind the stadium's second base instead of in the left field corner.

Rhodes pointed out that the softball location was changed so that the scoreboard could be more visible, and so the outfield fence could be in play to make home runs possible.

While the New York-Penn League is no more, there is still Auburn Doubledays signage present around the ballpark. With Auburn joining the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League and play expected to begin this summer, the team will keep the Doubledays nickname and logo.

It's unclear when Falcon Park's other tenant, Cayuga Community College, will use the ballpark again for its athletic offerings. CCC canceled sports in both the fall and winter, but has not announced any plans for the spring season that typically begins in March.