Fall high school sports delayed until mid-September, state tournaments canceled

School buildings remain closed in the Auburn Enlarged City School District, but access is allowed to Holland Stadium facility, where student-athletes can conduct workouts on their own.

"Our policy and our plan since this thing started is that whatever we can get, whatever we can do, we're going to maximize every second," Moskov said. "Is everyone going to be less prepared in terms of reps with their offense? Yeah ... but I don't think anyone's gonna have an advantage. We're all gonna be a little behind the 8-ball once we get started."

The decision to cancel championships will hurt countless teams across New York that had title aspirations. Skaneateles' boys soccer team is currently the defending Class B state champion, and the Lakers are set to return much of last season's championship roster. Auburn football, thanks to an at-large bid, advanced as far as the Class A state regionals last year and there was belief a similar postseason run was possible in 2020.

The Cayuga County-area also regularly sends student-athletes to fall state championships in individual sports such as cross country and girls swimming.