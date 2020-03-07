Feeling green: Weedsport boys basketball wins first section title since 1980

ONONDAGA — After 40 years, Weedsport boys basketball is back on top of the Section III mountain.
Weedsport defeated defending state champion Cooperstown 61-52 in the Section III Class C title game Saturday at Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena.
The win gives the Warriors their first section title since 1980.
Weedsport trailed by 10 at halftime and by 13 early in the third quarter, but rallied back to briefly go ahead in the third. Entering the fourth, the Warriors trailed the Hawkeyes by one.
You have free articles remaining.
To be the best, Weedsport had to beat the best, and in the fourth quarter the Warriors showed their championship mettle. Junior Justin Miles scored five straight points midway through the fourth to put the Warriors in front by seven.
Cooperstown tried to inch back into it by sending Weedsport to the free-throw line, hoping for misses. The Warriors didn't falter. In the final 1:30 of the game, Weedsport went 9-for-10 from the free-throw line, while junior Mitch Feocco went 6-for-6 individually in that span to close out the game.
Senior Jake Brown finished with 21 points and was named the sectional tournament's most valuable player, while senior Aidan Mabbett scored 14 points and was also recognized on the all-tournament team.
Weedsport moves on to the NYSPHSAA Class C tournament, where the Warriors will face Section IV's champion next Saturday, March 14 at SRC Arena in the state quarterfinal.
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 6.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 1.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 2.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 3.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 4.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 5.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 7.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 8.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 9.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 10.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 11.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 12.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 13.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 14.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 15.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 16.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 17.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 18.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 19.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 20.JPG
Weedsport Cooperstown Boys 21.JPG
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.