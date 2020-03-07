Feeling green: Weedsport boys basketball wins first section title since 1980

ONONDAGA — After 40 years, Weedsport boys basketball is back on top of the Section III mountain.

Weedsport defeated defending state champion Cooperstown 61-52 in the Section III Class C title game Saturday at Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena.

The win gives the Warriors their first section title since 1980.

Weedsport trailed by 10 at halftime and by 13 early in the third quarter, but rallied back to briefly go ahead in the third. Entering the fourth, the Warriors trailed the Hawkeyes by one.

To be the best, Weedsport had to beat the best, and in the fourth quarter the Warriors showed their championship mettle. Junior Justin Miles scored five straight points midway through the fourth to put the Warriors in front by seven.

Cooperstown tried to inch back into it by sending Weedsport to the free-throw line, hoping for misses. The Warriors didn't falter. In the final 1:30 of the game, Weedsport went 9-for-10 from the free-throw line, while junior Mitch Feocco went 6-for-6 individually in that span to close out the game.