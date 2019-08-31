The final leg of Weedsport Speedway's Champion Oil Modified Series will be held Monday, Sept. 2 in the Lane's Yamaha Labor Day Double Play.
The Labor Day 100 will be led by Matt Sheppard, who has scored more than 30 wins this season, including two at Weedsport. In the last series stop at Weedsport, Sheppard dominated the Hall of Fame 100.
He leads Erick Rudolph by two points heading into the Labor Day 100. Both parties eye the $2,000 championship prize. Jimmy Phelps currently sits third in the standings, 10 markers behind the leader, while Chris Hile and Larry Wight round out the top five.
Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. Monday, while grandstand gates open at 4 p.m. Racing will get underway at 6 p.m. General admission seating is $28; kids ages 11-17 can attend for $12; ages 10 and under have free admission.
For more information and tickets, visit weedsportspeedway.com.