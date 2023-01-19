Finalists in winners, losers brackets for Masters bowling tournaments

The Papa Bears Stoves Open Masters and Women's Masters bowling tournaments are down to their final weekend.

Eight bowlers remain in each tournament, which will conclude this Saturday, Jan. 21 at King Ferry Bowling Center. Action begins at 11 a.m.

The men’s tournament began with match play last Saturday at Starlite Lanes, as competitors were split into winners and losers brackets.

Sixteen entrants opened the women’s tournament, and now eight remain.

Here are the upcoming matchups for this weekend’s finals:

MEN’S TOURNAMENT

WINNERS BRACKET

John Spingler vs. Tim Cloonan

Spingler, 56, is a right-handed bowler from Clay that’s previously qualified twice with a top finish of 25th overall. His current league average is 227, while his resume includes a 300 game and a top series of 816. Spingler rolled a 785 last Sunday to defeat Matt Mosher and advance to this weekend.

He’ll face Cloonan, 21, a fellow Clay native who knocked off former champion Joe Willis III with a 715 last round. This year is Cloonan’s first time competing in the Masters, qualifying with an 836 series. His current average is 220.

Mike Pucino vs. Gary Reynolds

Two tournament veterans face off in the other semifinal of the winners bracket.

Pucino, 33, has reached the Masters’ final eight six times and is the defending Open Masters champion. His current average is 243, with a career-high game of 300 and series of 857. Pucino had the top score in the last round with a 793 to beat Barry Marginean.

Reynolds, 64, is a left-hander from Locke who has qualified 12 times in 13 tries. He’s finished in the top eight nine times and was the runner-up in 2015. His highest series was an 867, and is averaging a 230 for the tournament.

LOSERS BRACKET

TJ O’Donnell vs. Joe Willis III

O’Donnell, 22, is from Auburn and has qualified three times in five entries. His current average is 212, though he’s bumped that to 218 so far in the Open Masters.

Willis, 72, won it all in 2019 and is looking to add another championship. He’s participated in six tournaments and qualified all six times. Willis’ current average is 226, with an Open Masters average of 232.

Jimmy Swagler vs. Bob Dellostritto

Swagler, 31, is a first-time participant in the Masters tournament from Newark Valley. His highest league average is 224, with a current average of 210. He’s averaging 225 so far through the tournament.

Dellostritto, 51, has bowled in eight Open Masters and qualified five times. His top finish was in the top 16. He owns a career-high average of 233 and a current average of 221. Dellostritto is averaging a 239 this tournament.

WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT

WINNERS BRACKET

Michelle Reynolds vs. Mikayla Guernsey

Reynolds, 35, is the two-time defending Women’s Masters champion and has finished in the final eight all 10 times she’s qualified. Reynolds’ career-highs include a 300 game and 809 series. She’s averaging a 202 in the tournament.

Guernsey, 26, is competing in the Women’s Masters for the first time. Her highest average and current average are both 213, though her resume includes a 280 game and a top series of 750.

Jen Carmell vs. Chelsea Paquette

Carmell, 48, is another newcomer to the Women’s Masters. The Waterloo native currently averages a 200 with career-highs of a 278 round and 746 series.

Paquette, a 32-year-old Weedsport native, is a two-time runner-up (2016, 2022). Her highest series is 805 with a top average of 215.

LOSERS BRACKET

Jackie Gibbs vs. Missie Schreier

Gibbs, 37, has qualified for the Women’s Masters 13 times and won it all in 2020. This is her sixth trip to the final eight.

Schreier, 43, is another newbie to the tournament. Her current league average is 180, and she’s averaging a 189 so far in the tournament.

Samantha Jones vs. Deanna Connolly

Jones, 37, is a first-timer and was the high qualifier for the tournament. She’s previously qualified in the Syracuse Post Standard Masters and Syracuse Women’s Masters. She’s bowled two 300s in the past four years and owns a tournament average of 203.

Connolly, 38, is competing for the first time. She owns a career-high average of 210, with a current average of 192.