Five second half goals propel Union Springs girls soccer over Southern Cayuga

AUBURN — There's plenty of newness and unfamiliarity around the Union Springs girls soccer program.

On Saturday, the Wolves had the look of a team that had been together for years.

Union Springs scored five second half goals en route to a 7-0 shutout over Southern Cayuga Saturday at Holland Stadium in Auburn.

The game marked the debut for Wolves head coach Matt Hauser, who takes over the girls varsity team from Jim Hodges, who now coaches the boys team. It was also the return of the Chiefs' girls soccer team, which took a one-year hiatus at the varsity level in 2019.

Hauser also enters under the unique circumstances of the season being delayed several months, and also the unknown of which girls will be available to play. Union Springs typically pairs with Port Byron for girls soccer, but the partnership is taking the year off. Couple that with an inability to prepare for the season like normal, the first-year head coach has had plenty of obstacles.

So far, his focus has been to keep constant communication with his players.

