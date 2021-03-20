Five second half goals propel Union Springs girls soccer over Southern Cayuga

AUBURN — There's plenty of newness and unfamiliarity around the Union Springs girls soccer program.
On Saturday, the Wolves had the look of a team that had been together for years.
Union Springs scored five second half goals en route to a 7-0 shutout over Southern Cayuga Saturday at Holland Stadium in Auburn.
The game marked the debut for Wolves head coach Matt Hauser, who takes over the girls varsity team from Jim Hodges, who now coaches the boys team. It was also the return of the Chiefs' girls soccer team, which took a one-year hiatus at the varsity level in 2019.
Hauser also enters under the unique circumstances of the season being delayed several months, and also the unknown of which girls will be available to play. Union Springs typically pairs with Port Byron for girls soccer, but the partnership is taking the year off. Couple that with an inability to prepare for the season like normal, the first-year head coach has had plenty of obstacles.
So far, his focus has been to keep constant communication with his players.
"To say the least, there's a lot of nerves," Hauser said. "Fortunately some of the players are also my students, so I've been able to connect with them a little bit before the season. I've just tried to use them as my resource the best as possible, and asked them to chime in if there's any drills they feel were effective in the past. The girls have been doing a great job of helping piece together the puzzle of what they think they need to work on.
"Obviously coach Hodges is a fantastic coach and I have big shoes to fill, but I think I'm ready to step in."
It'll help if Hauser continues to receive the performance that sophomore Ella Johnson provided against the Chiefs. Johnson consistently controlled the ball and her plays led to multiple goals.
"She exceeded all of my expectations," Hauser said. "She is a go-getter and very fierce. One of the things we worked on is to have the confidence to take on a defender when she has possession, and she's showed tremendous progress with that in the last two weeks."
Like all teams competing in the fall II season, Union Springs and Southern Cayuga know a different endgame awaits. Instead of sectionals, there's the hope of maybe a conference tournament.
Otherwise, the players are out there for pride.
"We ultimately just want to have fun," Hauser said. "It's a six-week season. We want to have fun and we also want to develop as players and myself as coach. If we can make them a little bit better individually and a lot better as a team working together, then we'll be in great shape for the fall season."
