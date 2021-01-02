Floyd Little, Syracuse and Broncos great, dies at 78

"Floyd Little was a true hero of the game," said David Baker, president and CEO of the pro hall. "He was a man of great integrity, passion and courage. His contributions off the field were even greater than his amazing accomplishments he did on it. Floyd's smile, heart and character epitomized what it meant to have a Hall of Fame life."

A five-time Pro Bowler, Little led the NFL in rushing in 1971 with 1,133 yards and in touchdown runs in 1973 with 12. He also was one of the league's best kick returners, leading the AFL in punt returns as a rookie in 1967.

During his nine-year pro career, Little rushed for 6,323 yards and 43 touchdowns and caught 215 passes for 2,418 yards and nine TDs. He had the most all-purpose yards in pro football and ranked second only to O.J. Simpson in yards rushing over his career.

After a three-decade wait, Little made it into Canton in 2010. He told the AP when he was nominated by the hall's senior committee that he had given up hope of ever making it into the Hall of Fame.