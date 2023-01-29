Flying under the radar: Weedsport boys basketball improving in 11-game win streak

Blowout losses have been uncommon for Weedsport boys basketball during Jon Sgarlata's seven-year tenure as varsity coach.

Last January, the Warriors suffered their worst yet. Battling injuries and undermanned, Weedsport was tuned up by Class C stalwart Tully 70-34 in the Warriors' own gym.

The 37-point difference stands as the worst of Sgarlata's head coaching career.

"They whipped us pretty good," Sgarlata said.

Almost a year to the day, the roles have reversed. On Friday night, Weedsport traveled to Tully and pulled off a 60-50 win against a Black Knights team that is again among the section title favorites.

What a difference a year makes.

"You learn from those experiences. We brought a lot of those guys back this year. Getting a couple of our injured players back and a transfer and guys that came up from JV — it's a new team this year and we've played in tough games," Sgarlata said. "To go down to Tully at this point in the season, it didn't really have an impact on us like it might've a year ago."

Tully had been a thorn in Weedsport's side long before last season's one-sided game. The Warriors entered this season with a 5-7 record against the Black Knights during Sgarlata's tenure, which includes three straight section semifinal losses from 2016 to 2018.

Friday was a different story. While the game was closely contested, a 20-10 second quarter provided enough cushion for the Warriors to pull out a double-digit win. A balanced offensive night was led by 15 points apiece from Ryan Adams and Troy Brown. Lucio Cole and Isaiah Richardson had nine each, and Antonio Tortorello added eight.

Of late, strong second quarters have been the recipe for Weedsport. In Tuesday's win over Class B Solvay, the Warriors outscored the Bearcats 27-0 in the eight minutes before halftime.

"I've never had a quarter which the other team doesn't score," Sgarlata said. "I don't know what it is about our second quarters. It's been our best the last two games, and from there we've been able to hold serve."

Weedsport has now won 11 games in a row, the program's longest streak since the section title-winning team of 2019-20 that began the season 14-0.

This year's group has a long way to go to match the heights of the 2019-20 team, which ended the school's 40-year title drought. That veteran team, plagued by several disappointing playoff exits in years prior, adopted a title-or-bust mentality.

Such an approach often invites more pressure. When contrasting the 2022-23 team, Sgarlata said his current team plays freely and poised.

It helps that Weedsport has largely flown under the radar. The Warriors have not cracked the Class C state rankings yet this season, rendered to honorable mention status the past few weeks.

That's been a rarity under Sgarlata — the Warriors have finished in the top 20 in New York state every year since 2016, peaking at No. 2 in 2020.

Though it'll likely change when updated rankings are released on Tuesday, the Warriors don't necessarily mind being unheralded.

"We haven't been in the state rankings or gotten the attention of Waterville or Dolgeville or some of the other teams, and maybe rightfully so. Those teams returned a lot of guys from last year and are very good," Sgarlata said. "We've had to earn our keep a little more this year. Our two losses did happen early and maybe people said, 'Weedsport isn't like they were last year.' It's a testament to how many good teams there are in Class C this year."

Weedsport is currently projected as the No. 4 seed in Section III's Class C tournament that begins in mid-February. Only Dolgeville (15-1) has more wins in Class C.

Assessing the upcoming schedule, Weedsport has a perfect string of opponents to end the regular season: the Warriors face nearby rivals Port Byron, Cato-Meridian and Jordan-Elbridge, then wrap up with Fabius-Pompey — a state-ranked team in Class D — on Feb. 10.

There's no layups during that stretch, which should prevent any consideration of a letdown following the win over Tully.

"It's one of the things I'm thankful for," Sgarlata said. "We have neighborhood rivalries coming up. There shouldn't have to be a lot of motivation to practice this week and move on from Tully. I'm glad we have some meat on the bone in our schedule. It'll keep us motivated, and hopefully we can keep getting better and be even more prepared when sectionals roll around."