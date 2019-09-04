AUBURN — After getting a taste of Section III, Class A football in 2018, Auburn head coach Dave Moskov feels his team has a better grip on what it will take to be competitive in an increasingly tight league.
For many years, the Maroons competed as a Class AA school against state powers like Baldwinsville and Cicero-North Syracuse; despite winning a state title in 2006, Auburn was often one of the smallest schools at that classification and building an annual contender was a difficult task.
Now in a more appropriate division, the Maroons discovered that Class A is no picnic. Auburn had a solid season in 2018, finishing with five wins that included a home sectional victory against Central Square.
Against powers like Carthage, Indian River and Whitesboro, Auburn was outclassed. This summer, Moskov and his coaching staff spent their time trying to figure out how to close the gap.
"I think it was on the coaches where we said we need to add a few more dimensions, a few more wrinkles to our offense," Moskov said. "Those upper part of the As are very physical, well-established programs. It's on us and our team to find a way to move the ball down the field. You can't just run leads and counters against the Carthages, Whitesboros and Indian Rivers. They're just too tough up front."
Iron sharpens iron. Auburn spent its summer and part of preseason practicing against C-NS, an annual contender for the AA state crown, and West Genesee, an 8-2 team last year.
In those practices, not only does Moskov feel his team improved going against some of the best from Class AA, but he got a glimpse of what his team already does well. While the Maroons don't expect to push their opposition around, speed and athleticism could often be to their advantage.
"That pushed the envelope for us. ...It was very intense," Moskov said. "We have some tough kids. We are not the biggest team in the world. We saw that our speed was a plus for us. That enabled us to compete on both sides of the ball."
Moskov will lean on junior quarterback Troy Churney, a left-handed thrower that saw plenty of game action last year after taking over at midseason as the starter. Surrounded by a talented cast of skill position players, like Shaheed Beal, Robert Morris, Connor Mahunik, James Grimes, Dante Herndon and Owen Spearing, Churney has all the tools to succeed in a more pass-friendly offensive attack.
The X-factor could be Beal, a returning all-state honorable mention who excels in all three phases of the game. The senior receiver, defensive back and kick returner tallied seven total touchdowns last season, including one interception return and a punt return that both went for scores.
How he and his junior quarterback re-connect will be crucial.
"I've played with Troy my whole life at quarterback, so Pop Warner, modified, JV and now varsity. Me and him had a good connection through childhood," Beal said. "My (expectations) are just doing my job, catching the ball, getting up and down the field and not worrying about other things. Just giving my best and putting out for my city."
It will fall on Moskov and offensive coach Chris Kudla to figure out ways to put the ball in Beal's hands, or if the defense attempts double coverage, exploit that plan with Auburn's other playmakers.
"Shaheed reminds me of the old Jim Thorpe movies where he was on the field and he did everything," Moskov said. "The nice thing about Shaheed is that he's going to draw attention. We're not one-dimensional in our receiving core. When the rubber hits the road he's going to be at the point of attack and other teams are going to have to deal with him in all three phases."
Defensively the Maroons lost stud lineman Luke Lukowski, and his size and pressure ability will not easily be duplicated.
Spearing, one of the defensive leaders, thinks
"We have some great linemen and great edge rushers," Spearing said. "Connor Mahunik and Tramon Daniels are great defensive ends, and we just got Keyshin Cooper, a big body back there, and returners like me and James (Grimes). I think we all know the game very well and have a high IQ about what's going on with the teams we're playing."
Auburn's schedule opens up with non-league games at Henninger, home against Section V's Penfield and then on the road at Fulton. The Maroons then host Indian River and Whitesboro, travel to Central Square in a section quarterfinal rematch, host East Syracuse Minoa and finally wrap up the regular season away at Carthage.
Even in a tough league, expectations in house for the Maroons remain high. Moskov won't pinpoint a win total he has in mind — instead, he thinks its time for Auburn to go on another state championship run.
"Any year our goal is to win a state championship. That's never changing," Moskov said. "We don't talk about wins and losses. We're always like, 'You want to be 6-3? Who are you losing to? What are the three losses?' 6-3 might sound good last year, but right now we're undefeated and we want to stay that way."