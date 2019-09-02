SKANEATELES — Skaneateles football coach Joe Sindoni knows he has his work cut out for him this year.
Few programs have been as successful as the Lakers the last two seasons. Sindoni guided Skaneateles to the NYSPHSAA Class C title in 2017; in 2018, the Lakers moved up to Class B and still won the Section III title before bowing out to Section V's Batavia in the state semifinals.
Most of the players from those two teams are gone to graduation, and a younger core will be stepping into their shoes in 2019.
So far, it's been a transition.
"We have some talented young kids who are eventually going to become very good football players," Sindoni said. "There's a learning curve right now. They're still trying to figure out our system and how we play. Like everything else, that takes time and there's some growing pains that we're going through."
In 2018, Skaneateles had eight players (honorable mentions included) make the NYSSWA Class B all-state team, with three first-teamers: quarterback Patrick Hackler, running back/linebacker Areh Boni, and receiver Nick Wamp.
Hackler, who will play men's lacrosse at Yale University this year, had one of the more decorated careers for a quarterback in New York state history. In 2017, Hackler set the single-season record for touchdown passes with 53, knocking off the previous record of 45 set by CBA's Greg Paulus in 2002. He followed that effort with 34 more passing touchdowns (and 15 rushing touchdowns) in 12 games as a senior.
That type of production is impossible to replace, but Sindoni is confident that his new signal-caller, sophomore James Musso, can make plays and grow within the offense.
"If you get caught up in everything that's not here, I think that's a trap. What we're gonna try to do is focus on what our potential is and try to get to that," Sindoni. said. "I want (Musso) to play within himself. I'm not going to ask him to do anything he's not capable of doing. Decision-making is important and I think he's strong in that area.
"I don't expect him to come in and be Patrick Hackler. I want him to come in and manage the team and just do his job."
It helps that Musso will have a top-notch receiver like Wamp to lean on. Wamp, a senior, has 2,185 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns over the last two seasons, and his big body will be the main target for Musso.
After three years of catching passes from Hackler, Wamp is focused on building chemistry with his new quarterback.
"In the offseason we'd come to the turf and throw three or four times a week just to get used to each other," Wamp said. "We hang out, go to dinner probably once or twice a week just to talk and get to know each other better. We've been doing well on the field which has translated from hanging out off the field."
As one of the elder statesmen on the roster, Wamp is taking on a bigger leadership role this year, something that Sindoni has taken notice of.
"He's unquestionably the leader of our team," Sindoni said. "He's the guy that's been there and I think a lot of the guys look up to him. He's got a lot of experience to give to these young kids about handling situations. Obviously he's a great player and teams are going to key in on him because he's great, but what he gives us from a leadership standpoint can be as impactful as whatever he's gonna give us on the field."
That leadership and more will be required if the Lakers are going to make a run to sectionals this season. Skaneateles opens on the road at defending Class C champion Holland Patent on Friday, Sept. 6. The Lakers' first home game is the following week against Canastota.
Skaneateles then hosts Port Byron/Union Springs, travels to Hannibal and Cato-Meridian, comes back home for General Brown, and wraps up the regular season away at Jordan-Elbridge.
"We've got a tough schedule," Sindoni said. "If you look at the top teams in C, I think they'd be very competitive with the top teams in B this year. We're not sleeping on our schedule at all."
The key, if Skaneateles is to start another cycle of winning, will be how the younger players adapt to increased responsibilities.
If the younger players, like Musso and others, fit in seamlessly, Skaneateles should be in the mix again.
"I'm seeing a lot of intensity," said junior Jack Comer. "I see that they definitely want to be here. Everything is very new to them when you compare modified to varsity, so that's been tricky, but I think they've stepped up very well."