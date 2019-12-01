The Buffalo Bills will get a prime-time game this season after all.
The Bills' Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been flexed to NBC's "Sunday Night Football," the league announced Sunday. The game, which will be played at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, will now start at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
It will be the Bills' second appearance on "Sunday Night Football" since NBC took over the broadcast in 2006. The Bills' only "Sunday Night Football" game was a 56-10 loss to the New England Patriots in 2007.
The Week 15 contest will be an important game for both teams. The Bills (9-3) hold the top wild card spot in the AFC. The Steelers (7-5) are sixth in the AFC and hold the final wild card spot entering the final month of the regular season.
The Bills are coming off a 26-15 win against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The game also showcased the Bills as a national television draw. The Bills-Cowboys contest drew the highest ratings for a CBS Thanksgiving game in 27 years. An average of 32.5 million people watched the game — the highest-rated NFL regular season game in three years.
The "Sunday Night Football" will be a huge opportunity for the Bills, which held the distinction of being the only NFL team without a prime-time game when the schedule was released in April. The team was selected to play on Thanksgiving and will play a Saturday evening game against the New England Patriots. That Week 16 game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.