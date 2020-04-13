Forging ahead: Notes for Section III's high school football schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Section III is forging ahead with its fall sports schedule.

Last Thursday, the section announced its 2020 high school football slate, and the upcoming season will feature a handful of changes that impact five Cayuga County-area teams.

Two teams — Cato-Meridian and Port Byron/Union Springs — are playing in new divisions altogether. Auburn (Class A), Skaneateles (Class C) and Weedsport (8-man) all remain within the same division, but those divisions have been revamped as other teams re-align.

Here are some notes for the 2020 schedule:

• In 2019, Auburn advanced all the way to the state quarterfinals thanks to the new postseason format that granted Section III an at-large bid at the Class A level. The Maroons fell to eventual state finalist Carthage in the Section III championship, then lost to Section I's Rye in their state regional game.

Auburn isn't scheduled to play Carthage during the regular season in 2020, but the Maroons do have a rematch against 2019 section semifinal opponent Indian River. When the two programs met last year in the postseason, Auburn rallied from a 32-point deficit to stun Indian River in overtime, one of the most shocking wins in the team's history.