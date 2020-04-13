Forging ahead: Notes for Section III's high school football schedule

Section III is forging ahead with its fall sports schedule.
Last Thursday, the section announced its 2020 high school football slate, and the upcoming season will feature a handful of changes that impact five Cayuga County-area teams.
Two teams — Cato-Meridian and Port Byron/Union Springs — are playing in new divisions altogether. Auburn (Class A), Skaneateles (Class C) and Weedsport (8-man) all remain within the same division, but those divisions have been revamped as other teams re-align.
Here are some notes for the 2020 schedule:
• In 2019, Auburn advanced all the way to the state quarterfinals thanks to the new postseason format that granted Section III an at-large bid at the Class A level. The Maroons fell to eventual state finalist Carthage in the Section III championship, then lost to Section I's Rye in their state regional game.
Auburn isn't scheduled to play Carthage during the regular season in 2020, but the Maroons do have a rematch against 2019 section semifinal opponent Indian River. When the two programs met last year in the postseason, Auburn rallied from a 32-point deficit to stun Indian River in overtime, one of the most shocking wins in the team's history.
The Maroons are taking advantage of a new rule in New York state that allows teams to play an extra regular season game in place of a scrimmage. Most teams begin the regular season the weekend of Friday, Sept. 11, but Auburn will bypass its scrimmage and instead kick off Friday, Sept. 4 against Section II's Niskayuna. That game will count toward Auburn's final regular season record, but will not count toward sectional seeding.
Only six teams deep in 2019, Class A will have four new inclusions in 2020, and three are on Auburn's schedule. Fayetteville-Manlius and Christian Brothers Academy both drop down to Class A after previously competing in Class AA, while Jamesville-DeWitt and Fulton both return to Class A after spending last season in Section III's developmental league.
Class A is now split into two divisions: American (Auburn, CBA, East Syracuse Minoa, Indian River and Jamesville-DeWitt) and National (Carthage, Central Square, Fayetteville-Manlius, Fulton, Whitesboro). Four teams from each division make sectionals, with the quarterfinals set to begin Oct. 30.
• After a year in Class C, Cato-Meridian is returning to Class D.
The change was expected after the NYSPHSAA created new classification cut-offs last July to offset the increase in 8-man programs around the state. With so many small schools dropping to 8-man in recent years, adjustments were made to ensure that Class D would still have plenty of teams around the state to compete.
Previously, any school with an enrollment of 229 or below would compete in Class D; under the new alignment, that figure bumps to 260 students or below. According to syracuse.com, Cato-Meridian is one of 17 schools in New York state that drops down.
Cato-Meridian had a dream season in 2019, finishing the regular season undefeated before bowing out to Lowville in the Section III Class C championship.
In 2020, the Blue Devils will compete in Section III's Class D North-West division. Defending Class D section champ Frankfork-Schuyler is not on Cato-Meridian's schedule, but the Blue Devils do play Waterville, the section's runner-up, on Friday, Sept. 11 to open the season.
• After struggling to a 1-7 record last year in Class C, Port Byron/Union Springs is dropping to Section III's independent league — formerly known as the developmental league — in 2020.
The Panthers are one of seven teams playing independent this year and will not be eligible for sectionals. Six of Port Byron/Union Springs' seven games come against other independent teams, but the Panthers do face Class D Onondaga in September.
• Section III's Class C division always seems to be in a state of flux, and while Skaneateles remains in Class C for the second straight year, the Lakers will have a handful of new opponents in 2020.
The league itself drops to 16 teams from the 17 in 2019, but there are some fresh teams in the mix. Both Bishop Ludden and Solvay are dropping to Class C after playing in Class B last season, and both are on Skaneateles' schedule. The Lakers also play Sherburne-Earlville, which was an 8-man program last season.
Skaneateles is not scheduled to face defending champ Lowville during the regular season. Lowville eliminated the Lakers in last year's section quarterfinals.
• Weedsport is the two-time defending Section III 8-man champion, and the Warriors are sticking with that league in 2020.
Last year, 8-man was comprised of 10 teams split into two divisions, but it'll be one division made up of nine teams this year. Gone are Altmar-Parish-Williamstown and Sherburne-Earlville, which both elected to return to 11-man football.
The biggest change for Weedsport in 2020 will be the timing and length of its schedule. The previous two seasons, teams in the 8-man league didn't start until late September and only played six regular season games. In 2020, Weedsport begins the season the same week as everyone else and will play a full eight-game schedule before playoffs start.
The Warriors travel to West Canada on Saturday, Oct. 31 in a rematch of last year's section final.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!