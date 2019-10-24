A trio of former Auburn Doubledays — Anthony Rendon, Victor Robles and Juan Soto — led the Washington Nationals to a 12-3 win over the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the World Series Wednesday night.
Rendon opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run double to left field. It was his first World Series hit after going 0-for-4 at the plate in the Nationals' Game 1 win.
In Game 2, Rendon had one hit in four at-bats.
Juan Soto, who hit a home run and drove in three runs in Game 1, reached base three times in the win. He hit a double, walked twice and scored two runs.
Through the first two World Series games, Soto is 4-for-7 with a homer, 3 runs and 3 runs batted in.
Robles didn't have a hit, but he played a key role in the Nationals' six-run seventh inning.
After Kurt Suzuki homered to put the Nationals up 3-2, Robles walked. He advanced to second on Trea Turner's walk and went to third after Adam Eaton laid down a sacrifice bunt. Robles scored the eventual game-winning run on Howie Kendrick's infield single.
Robles reached base again in the eighth inning after a passed ball on a strikeout. He scored when Eaton hit a two-run homer to put the Nationals up 10-2.
Soto walked in the eighth and later scored on Asdrubal Cabrera's RBI single.
The Nationals have a 2-0 World Series lead. The series resumes Friday. Game 3 will be played at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.