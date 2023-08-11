Former Auburn resident David Delorenzo was recently recognized by the International Bowling Media Association.

Delorenzo was honored by the IBMA with the Hennessy Award of Merit, given to an individual who has made a major contribution to bowling media for a period of 10 or more years.

The award is named after Mike Hennessy, the former president and executive director of the Bowling Writers of Association of America.

In its recognition, the IBMA noted Delorenzo as the “go-to guy for the American Bowling Congress and most of the bowling world. A friend to all, if you wanted to know anything about the world of bowling, you would go to Dave.”

Delorenzo, 90, covered politics, city hall and local sports for The Citizen-Advertiser in the 1970s, with his contributions including a regular bowling column.

During this time, Delorenzo was also a member of the Bowling Writers of American, an organization which he became president in 1974.

He left the Auburn area in 1977 to become a magazine editor for the American Bowling Congress in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Delorenzo, along with his wife Peg, currently reside in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin.