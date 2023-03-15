Former Notre Dame guard and Baldwinsville native JJ Starling is entering the transfer portal and plans to play at Syracuse next season, according to ESPN.

Starling, a guard, was an ACC All-Freshman team selection (along with Syracuse rookie Judah Mintz) in 2022-23, averaging 11.2 points per game.

With his decision, Starling becomes the first major recruit to commit to Syracuse under new head coach Adrian Autry, who was announced as the Orange’s replacement for Jim Boeheim last week.

“I felt like it was a great fit for me,” Starling told ESPN on Tuesday. “The coaching staff are people I know I can put my trust in to handle and manage my career the right way.”

Starling starred Charles W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville for two seasons, before transferring to La Lumiere School in Indiana for his junior and senior campaigns.

As a high school recruit, Starling was considered a five-star prospect and a McDonald’s All-American.

While SU was among his collegiate considerations, Starling ultimately chose Notre Dame and longtime Irish coach Mike Brey. Brey’s retirement following the 2022-23 season opened the door for Starling’s transfer. He now joins Autry, his primary recruiter out of Syracuse, for the 2023-24 season.

“My relationship with Coach Autry is very strong,” Starling said. “That is a guy I know I can trust, and he isn’t sugarcoating anything. He is going to allow his players to play with freedom and also instill confidence whenever they need it.”

Starling joins a Syracuse squad that finished 17-15 overall and 10-10 in the ACC in Boeheim’s final season.

On Wednesday, Syracuse announced that assistant Gerry McNamara has been promoted to associate head coach under Autry.

McNamara, a 2006 graduate, joined Syracuse’s coaching staff full-time in 2011-12, and works primarily with the team’s guards while being a top recruiter and scout.

“Our program is fortunate to be able to have a quality coach like Gerry McNamara,” Autry said in a press release from SU. “He has symbolized the uniqueness of our program as a player and as an assistant coach. I am grateful to have him remain on our staff.”