"Trader Jack" McKeon is coming to Auburn.
McKeon, who led the Miami Marlins to a World Series title in 2003, will be the keynote speaker at the Auburn Doubledays' annual Hot Stove dinner. The dinner is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn.
During his lengthy major league managerial career, McKeon was the skipper for five teams. He won 1,051 games and was awarded the National League Manager of the Year award in 1999 and 2003.
McKeon retired from baseball in 2011, but returned last year as a special adviser to Mike Rizzo, the Washington Nationals' president of baseball operations and general manager. The Doubledays have been the Nationals' short-season Single-A affiliate since 2011.
There will be other notable guests at the Doubledays' Hot Stove dinner. Mark Scialabba, the Nationals' assistant general manager for player development, will be a guest speaker. The Doubledays will introduce the club's new manager, Patrick Anderson.
Anderson managed the Hagerstown Suns, the Nationals' Single-A affiliate, from 2014 through 2019. He had a 428-401 record in six seasons as the Suns' skipper.
Before his stint in Hagerstown, Anderson managed the Nationals' Gulf Coast League team and was head coach of the Hofstra University baseball team.
The Hot Stove dinner will feature a question-and-answer session with the guest speakers and a silent auction. The auction will feature gift certificates from local businesses and autographed memorability from current and former Washington Nationals.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Salvation Army.
"The Salvation Army provides services to the community through their goal to making sure that none of their clients go hungry," Doubledays general manager Bob Scarbrough said. "Our special assistant, Terry Clifford, has volunteered with the Salvation Army for numerous years and has made a substantial impact not only to them, but also to the community."
The Doubledays said in a news release that anyone wishing to participate in the event should call the office at (315) 255-2489, ext. 103.