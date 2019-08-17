The Auburn Doubledays will have a quartet of players taking part in the 2019 New York-Penn League All-Star Game next week.
The league announced selections for the game, which takes place Wednesday at Staten Island's Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George. Two pitchers and two outfielders on this year's Auburn squad will be on Red All-Stars Team, which will take on the Blue All-Stars Team.
Right-handed pitcher Fausto Segura was chosen after posting a 2.49 ERA in 21 1/3 innings of relief so far this season. He's struck out 26 batters and given up just 11 hits.
Joining him on the pitching staff will be lefty Evan Lee, who has notched 44 strikeouts in 34 innings. He's started three games and appeared in 12 more out of the bullpen, posting an ERA of 2.65.
The two Auburn outfielders selected are Ricardo Mendez and Caldioli Sanfler. Mendez, who started his season with Hagerstown in the South Atlantic League, has hit .265 this season and scored 14 runs in 25 games. Sanfler has three home run and has knocked in 15 runs with a .286 average in 45 games.
After having Friday's game at Falcon Park postponed by the weather, the Doubledays go back on the road Saturday to play at State College, where they will remain through Sunday. Auburn is trying to end a four-game losing streak that has left the team at 21-37, the worst record in the league.
Following the trip to State College, it will be two days off for the all-star break before the squad returns to Auburn to host West Virginia.