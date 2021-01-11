Francisco Lindor all smiles after trade from Indians to Mets

Cohen, a billionaire hedge fund manager, bought the Mets on Nov. 6 from the Wilpon and Katz families. The Mets had the third-highest payroll last year behind the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, and the Mets' offseason has included giving pitcher Marcus Stroman an $18.9 million, one-year deal; injured right-hander Noah Syndergaard a $9.7 million, one-year contract; right-handed reliever Trevor May a $15.5 million, two-year agreement; and catcher James McCann a $40.6 million, four-year deal.

Outfielder George Springer and second baseman DJ LeMahieu remain possibilities among free agents.

"I'm one of the faces. I embrace that," Lindor said. "I have never been the type of player where it's like, follow me, I'll lead you to the success. No, I've always been a person that together we all are going to achieve what we want. And that's what I bring. That's what I'm bringing. I'm bringing my, 'Hey guys. let's find a way to do this together. I know you guys have a great thing going on. I just want to be a little piece of that puzzle.'"

He hoped to remain with the Indians but said "they didn't come up with that number." He praised Cleveland but looked ahead enthusiastically.