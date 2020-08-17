Frazier hopes he's over struggles and time with Yanks is now

"I've noticed some driving the ball to center and right-center more than he usually does, and with authority," manager Aaron Boone said. "He's worked his tail off really for the last couple of years to continue to give himself this opportunity. And, obviously, he's taken advantage of it."

Frazier knows how hard his path has been, how many of the obstacles were self-erected. He's heard the talk of possible trades.

"There's a lot of stuff that comes with being a New York Yankee. And I, unfortunately, found out the way to become a distraction in some areas," he said. "I'm just here to try to find my role and fit that role and obviously try to perfect that role. And there's just a lot of things that I went through that I don't necessarily care to go through anymore and don't want to have those conversations with people. And it's about playing baseball, and we only had 60 games to do it, so I want to come here and try to make a splash."

He credited Chris Iannetta, who started the season with the Yankees, for turning his attention to hitting the ball to right. Frazier hopes his outfield adventures are behind.