Free agent catcher McCann signs $40.6M, 4-yr deal with Mets

Mets fans want to see even more spending on free agents, possibly for either NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer or center fielder George Springer, the 2017 World Series MVP, or both.

McCann hit .273 with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs in 2019. He had seven home runs and 15 RBIs for Chicago this year in 31 games while splitting time with Yasmani Grandal during the pandemic-shortened season.

McCann has thrown out 106 of 329 (32.2%) of would-be basestealers since 2015, his first full year in the majors -- the big league rate is 27.8% in that span.

With the White Sox, he played a key role in the development of ace Lucas Giolito and caught the All-Star's no-hitter in August.

McCann will take over for Wilson Ramos as the Mets' full-time catcher. Robinson Chirinos also caught for the Mets last year -- the team declined 2021 options on both of them.

Alderson said Monday the Mets had earlier discussions with prized free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto.