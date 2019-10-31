Four former Auburn Doubledays played a role in the Washington Nationals' Game 7 win to capture the franchise's first World Series title.
Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon, who played eight games with the Doubledays in 2012, hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to cut the Nationals' deficit to 2-1.
Left fielder Juan Soto, who appeared in six games with the Doubledays three years ago, walked after Rendon's homer. He scored on Howie Kendrick's two-run, go-ahead homer.
Catcher Yan Gomes, who played with the Doubledays when the club was affiliated with the Toronto Blue Jays, reached base on a fielder's choice in the ninth inning. Center fielder Victor Robles, a member of the 2015 Doubledays, singled. They both scored on Adam Eaton's RBI single.
Soto finished with two hits, a run and RBI. He batted .333 with 3 home runs and 7 RBI in the World Series.
Rendon, who went 1-for-5 in Game 7, hit .276 with 2 homers in the World Series.
Robles batted .160 in the World Series. However, he made several defensive plays in center to track down deep fly balls hit by Astros' hitters.
Gomes batted .188 in the World Series. He was behind the plate for Game 7.