From JUCO baseball to potential pro, Auburn's Daniels calls journeyman career 'a blessing'

"I was coming up on that time where I would've missed my senior year because of the eligibility rules. I had to go wherever I could," Daniels said. "I think it was just the belief in myself (to keep playing). I never take no for an answer. Not that I came from the bottom or anything, but I just wanted better for myself."

Next up in Daniels' journeyman career was Pine Manor College, a Division III school in Massachusetts. There Daniels confronted another obstacle: a broken wrist.

Daniels needed time to heal, but when his wrist returned to full strength, COVID hit and he became a victim of another lost season.

Sticking around at Pine Minor to take advantage of an additional year of eligibility wasn't an option. The school, due to financial struggles, was absorbed by nearby Boston College.

Looking for one last opportunity, Daniels posted a Twitter video highlighting his play — a video that caught the eye of the coaching staff at Olivet Nazarene.

While accustomed to living away from his hometown Auburn, Olivet Nazarene presented its own type of culture shock. Daniels had never attended a Christian institution before.