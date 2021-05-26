From JUCO baseball to potential pro, Auburn's Daniels calls journeyman career 'a blessing'

Terry Daniels has taken the road far-less traveled.
Since graduating from Auburn High in 2015, his recently-completed collegiate career has been a wild ride. He's suffered season-long injuries, been cut from teams, and even went to a school that no longer exists.
In pursuit of his baseball dream, Daniels has endured. His never-say-die attitude led him to Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois, where he was recently named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference player of the year.
In a phone interview with The Citizen on Wednesday, Daniels revisited all those trials and tribulations since his time with the Maroons' varsity team that led him to Olivet Nazarene.
After graduation, he spent two seasons at Onondaga Community College, where he started 80 games in two years, was among the Lazers' leaders in several offensive categories, and was named to the NJCAA Division III Gold Glove team in 2016.
Hoping to land with a four-year progrm, Daniels took a season off from baseball and attended Cayuga Community College for a semester. He was later asked to try out for the University at Albany baseball team.
It wasn't to be. While Daniels felt his tryout went even smoother than previous JUCO performances, Albany passed. He called the experience "mind-boggling."
"I was coming up on that time where I would've missed my senior year because of the eligibility rules. I had to go wherever I could," Daniels said. "I think it was just the belief in myself (to keep playing). I never take no for an answer. Not that I came from the bottom or anything, but I just wanted better for myself."
Next up in Daniels' journeyman career was Pine Manor College, a Division III school in Massachusetts. There Daniels confronted another obstacle: a broken wrist.
Daniels needed time to heal, but when his wrist returned to full strength, COVID hit and he became a victim of another lost season.
Sticking around at Pine Minor to take advantage of an additional year of eligibility wasn't an option. The school, due to financial struggles, was absorbed by nearby Boston College.
Looking for one last opportunity, Daniels posted a Twitter video highlighting his play — a video that caught the eye of the coaching staff at Olivet Nazarene.
While accustomed to living away from his hometown Auburn, Olivet Nazarene presented its own type of culture shock. Daniels had never attended a Christian institution before.
"Not only was it far away, but it was a Christian campus. I had never been a part of that before, where the whole school is expected to go to church and everything like that," Daniels said. "It was definitely a culture shock, but it was needed. I like seeing stuff like that and appreciating someone else's 'home,' if you will."
No lifestyle adjustments could stop Daniels on the field. He owned or tied for the CCAC lead in several categories, including hits (72), batting average (.383), runs (63), doubles (17), triples (4), home runs (8), RBIs (56), and slugging percentage (.644).
Daniels attributes his success to his wealth of experience and his teammates' willingness to follow his leadership.
"I was just in a position to be, not in control, but the head of the team. I was the 3-hole hitter and had a huge voice," Daniels said. "Being able to show guys the way definitely paid dividends for my season.
"This was my fifth, sixth year of college ball and I'm kinda the seasoned vet. These guys were great listeners and let me come in and be a leader."
On Friday, Daniels plans to leave town to join the Garden City Wind, a professional team based out of Kansas. His stay there, he hopes, will be brief as he later wants to catch on with the Houston Apollos of the American Association of Professional Baseball. It's there, Daniels said, "you want to play if you want to reach the MLB."
Auburn has a long tradition with baseball, whether it be at the youth, high school, collegiate or minor league level. The prospect of joining Kevin Polcovich and Tim Locastro as the latest on the list of Auburn natives to play professionally would be a dream come true.
"That's exciting, just to have the opportunity," Daniels said. "Just to make it this far truly feels like it's a blessing. Anything after what I've done is just another blessing."
