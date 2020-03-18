From the Cheap Seats, No. 1: Moravia's Walker strikes out 19

Editor's note: With sports on hiatus due to coronavirus, sports reporter Justin Ritzel is looking back on memorable high school games from his time with The Citizen in a series called From the Cheap Seats. This is the first story in that series.

There's unhittable, and then there's untouchable.

On May 17, 2016, Moravia pitcher Ridge Walker was the latter.

If there's such a thing as "the zone" for an athlete, Walker was certainly in it.

Moravia's baseball team was facing Oxford in a Section IV Class C first-round game at Ettinger Field in Moravia. Walker, the team's No. 1, was tabbed with the start on the mound.

High school baseball is an interesting sport to cover. First, it's only seven innings compared to nine innings at the professional or college level. But it's also the only sport I religiously keep track of individual statistics during the game. If you see me in the bleachers during a baseball or softball game, I'm almost always keeping score in my book (Thanks, Dicks Sporting Goods). I've never recorded as many strikeouts in my book as I did this game.